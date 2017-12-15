Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win five double tickets for 'Snapshot. Painters and photography'

Win five double tickets for 'Snapshot. Painters and photography'

Win five double tickets for 'Snapshot. Painters and photography'

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers five double tickets for the "Snapshot. Painters and photography 1888 - 1915" exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

To participate, comment below and name your favourite painter or photographer.

Details

  • Venue: Van Gogh Museum 
  • Address: Paulus Potterstraat 7, Amsterdam
  • Time: October 14 - January 08 
  • More information: here.

The invention of the first manageable, easy-to-use camera for amateurs made spontaneous photography possible: the snapshot was born. The exhibition "Snapshot. Painters and Photography, 1888-1915" sheds light on the role and influence of photography, through 220 photographs and 70 paintings, prints and drawings by seven artists.

girl kimono
George Hendrik Breitner (1857-1923). Girl in a kimono (Geesje Kwak) in the studio of the artist on the Lauriergracht. gelatin silver print. Netherlands Institute for Art History, The Hague

girl red kimono
George Hendrik Breitner (1857-1923). Girl in red kimono, Geesje Kwak, 1893-1895. oil on canvas, 51,5 x 76 cm. Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
Stay & Play Group: A Cosy Morning for Parents and Little Ones
-
NAISR, Verhulstlaan 21, 3055 WJ
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.