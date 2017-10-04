Home
Win double tickets to 'Untitled Feminist Show' by Young Jean Lee during Julidans!

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the Young Jean Lee performance Untitled Feminist Show during Julidans in Amsterdam!

Details

City: Amsterdam
Location: Stadsschouwburg, Leidseplein 26  
Date: July 3
Time: 9pm
For more information, click here!

About Untitled Feminist Show

A creation of theatre maker and writer Young Jean Lee, Untitled Feminist Show is an exploration of the social construction behind gender politics.

Simultaneously vulnerable and humorous, the six-member all-female cast dissect typical conventions of a gendered tradition through movement and body language.

Through their contrasting body types, the performance becomes a spiritual experience as the women perform nude to literally reinforce the concept of revealing the fluidity of identities.

Young Jean Lee, writer & director

Young Jean Lee is a Brooklyn-based writer, theatre director and choreographer.

Lauded as "the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation" by the New York Times, Lee's experimental theatre productions have worked to deconstruct stereotypes of Asian Americans (Songs of the Dragon Flying to Heaven) and American black cultures (THE SHIPMENT) while also asserting dark comedic tones (We're Gonna Die).

julidans ticket competition

Surely one to watch, she exercises her artistic vision through the Young Jean Lee's Theater Company by confronting audiences with difficult questions and addressing subjects with wit and touches of humour.

About Julidans

Julidans is a critically acclaimed international modern dance festival taking place at the beginning of July in Amsterdam each year. 

The festival remains steadfast in supporting contemporary theatre that tastefully pushes the boundaries of the performing arts. 

A platform for both established artists and up-and-comers, Julidans consistently brings 12 days of top-quality talent to venues throughout the Dutch capital.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date.  

Closing Date:
