IamExpat offers three double tickets to the Young Jean Lee performance Untitled Feminist Show during Julidans in Amsterdam! To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend! Details › City: Amsterdam

› Location: Stadsschouwburg, Leidseplein 26

› Date: July 3

› Time: 9pm

› For more information, click here! About Untitled Feminist Show A creation of theatre maker and writer Young Jean Lee, Untitled Feminist Show is an exploration of the social construction behind gender politics.

Simultaneously vulnerable and humorous, the six-member all-female cast dissect typical conventions of a gendered tradition through movement and body language. Through their contrasting body types, the performance becomes a spiritual experience as the women perform nude to literally reinforce the concept of revealing the fluidity of identities. Young Jean Lee, writer & director Young Jean Lee is a Brooklyn-based writer, theatre director and choreographer. Lauded as "the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation" by the New York Times, Lee's experimental theatre productions have worked to deconstruct stereotypes of Asian Americans (Songs of the Dragon Flying to Heaven) and American black cultures (THE SHIPMENT) while also asserting dark comedic tones (We're Gonna Die).

Surely one to watch, she exercises her artistic vision through the Young Jean Lee's Theater Company by confronting audiences with difficult questions and addressing subjects with wit and touches of humour.