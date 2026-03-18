Classical Highlights: SummerConcerts at the Concertgebouw

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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with music at The Concertgebouw! Throughout July and August, the SummerConcerts programme lets you can enjoy more than 80 concerts, many of them classical. Experience it for yourself - get your tickets today! Classical highlights during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw The finest classical masterpieces, performed in the hall with the world’s best acoustics. Here are some highlights from the nearly 40 classical concerts scheduled this summer at The Concertgebouw. Symphonic Dances by Rachmaninoff (July 15) Photo: Jiyang Chen The Brussels Philharmonic performs Rachmaninoff’s masterful Symphonic Dances. Njioma Chinyere Grevious plays Coleridge-Taylor’s Violin Concerto, a relatively unknown gem. With her powerful interpretation of this work, she claimed first prize at the prestigious 2023 Sphinx Competition in Detroit. Coleridge-Taylor, a British composer of African descent, gained international acclaim for his celebrated The Song of Hiawatha cycle. His passionate Violin Concerto - long overlooked but increasingly finding its way into concert halls - is a moving example of his rhapsodic and deeply expressive style.

Pictures at an Exhibition and Renaud Capuçon in Ravel (July 18) The Barcelona Symphony Orchestra celebrates Ravel’s 150th anniversary alongside virtuoso violinist Renaud Capuçon, performing Ravel’s electrifying Tzigane. The programme also features Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Mussorgsky selected 10 striking paintings and transformed them into a vivid musical exhibition, bringing each image to life. Photo: Simon Fowler Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet (August 10) Photo: Shervin Lainez Elias Grandy conducts the Dutch National Youth Orchestra in the most beautiful dances from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. Inspired by Shakespeare’s timeless tale of forbidden love between Romeo and Juliet - two young souls from the feuding Montague and Capulet families - this programme explores some of the most iconic love stories in music history. Another legendary couple takes center stage in Wagner’s powerful opera Tristan und Isolde. Their tragic fate echoes through the haunting Vorspiel und Liebestod. Anna Meredith’s HandsFree is a rhythmic tour de force of body percussion: bold, fresh, and utterly unforgettable.

American Night with Dvořák and Gershwin (August 22) Photo: Ryuya Amao American conductor Jonathon Heyward is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents on the international stage. Now, he leads the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in Dvořák’s world-famous Symphony No. 9, From the New World - a sweeping masterpiece the Czech composer wrote during his time in the United States. Also on the programme is Gershwin’s jazz-infused Piano Concerto in F, performed by the hugely popular Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino. A true rising star, Sumino is winning hearts worldwide not only as a classical virtuoso, but also as a composer, improviser, and viral YouTube sensation. Beethoven 5 with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (August 27) They are perhaps the most iconic four notes in all of Western music: the unmistakable "ta-ta-ta-taaah" that launches Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony - a bold motif he masterfully transforms and reimagines throughout the work. Just as legendary is the groundbreaking opening chord of the Prelude to Wagner’s monumental opera Tristan und Isolde, known famously as the “Tristan chord.” The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has become a cherished presence each summer. Keri-Lynn Wilson leads this heroic ensemble as it tours the world in defence of democracy and Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Also on the programme is Mothers of Kherson by Ukrainian composer Maxim Kolomiiets.