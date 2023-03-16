Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 2023

Fancy a free copy of the ultimate up-to-the-minute book about life in the Netherlands? IamExpat is offering three readers the chance to win a copy of the Holland Handbook. To get your hands on a copy, tell us why you think you should be a winner!

The Holland Handbook 2023 is up for grabs

The new version of The Holland Handbook - which is updated annually - is ready! Get your hands on the 23rd edition! You could be one of the lucky ones to get it for free!

Photo: courtesy of XPat Media

What you'll find in the Holland Handbook

As always, The Holland Handbook has been expanded upon to reflect the latest developments in the country, while it also includes topics that have gained relevance since the book first appeared, adapting to the new generation of foreign nationals, immigrants and students who have come to the Netherlands - either for a few months or for a longer period of time.

The Holland Handbook offers plenty of information to those who have just moved here - or are preparing for their move here - on issues such as permits, bank accounts, international schools, universities, job-searching, employment law, the BSN number, finding a place to live and insurance.