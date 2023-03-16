Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 2023
Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 2023
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Carol Puite
- Chayan Bishayee
- Andreas Markou
Fancy a free copy of the ultimate up-to-the-minute book about life in the Netherlands? IamExpat is offering three readers the chance to win a copy of the Holland Handbook. To get your hands on a copy, tell us why you think you should be a winner!
The Holland Handbook 2023 is up for grabs
The new version of The Holland Handbook - which is updated annually - is ready! Get your hands on the 23rd edition! You could be one of the lucky ones to get it for free!
Photo: courtesy of XPat Media
What you'll find in the Holland Handbook
As always, The Holland Handbook has been expanded upon to reflect the latest developments in the country, while it also includes topics that have gained relevance since the book first appeared, adapting to the new generation of foreign nationals, immigrants and students who have come to the Netherlands - either for a few months or for a longer period of time.
The Holland Handbook offers plenty of information to those who have just moved here - or are preparing for their move here - on issues such as permits, bank accounts, international schools, universities, job-searching, employment law, the BSN number, finding a place to live and insurance.
Photo: courtesy of XPat Media
The book goes beyond covering the very first steps you will be taking towards starting a life in the Netherlands: it also prepares you for what comes next, such as learning the language, getting to know your Dutch neighbours and celebrating life’s milestones and holidays the Dutch way.
It also covers practical things such as the health care system, the education system - ranging from pre-kindergarten to obtaining a PhD - public transportation, legal problems, things to do in your free time, importing your car, having a baby, and so much more!
Photo: courtesy of XPat Media
Beautiful photographs and fascinating infographics
The richly illustrated Holland Handbook, which is worth 32,50 euros, offers 288 full-colour pages of essential information on all aspects of living and working in the Netherlands, such as registration, career, housing, international education, fiscal issues, health care, daily life issues and insurances.
The reader can also find fun and entertaining information and infographics on Dutch culture and habits, tourist information, sports and language courses! The Holland Handbook is published by XPat Media in The Hague.
Enter to win
Photo: courtesy of XPat Media
Thumb photo: courtesy of XPat Media