Think you’re funny? You could win a free Dutch course at UvA Talen!

Think you’ve got what it takes to win a free Dutch course at UvA Talen? Let’s see what you’ve got!

The winner gets to choose their course

IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering one lucky winner a free Dutch language course, worth up to 850 euros. The best part is, you get to choose which course you’d like to claim as your prize.

UvA Talen offers not only in-class courses in Amsterdam, but also online courses via Zoom and a self-guided e-learning platform for those who’d like to learn a language on their own time. Plenty of options to choose from! What’s not to like?

Enter now for a chance to win a free Dutch course

Here’s your chance to get creative… To enter, please tell us what you think the funniest literal translation of a Dutch word or phrase is in your own language and/or in English.