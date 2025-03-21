Think you’re funny? You could win a free Dutch course at UvA Talen!
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winner is: Kathlyn Mae Labnotin
Think you’ve got what it takes to win a free Dutch course at UvA Talen? Let’s see what you’ve got!
The winner gets to choose their course
IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering one lucky winner a free Dutch language course, worth up to 850 euros. The best part is, you get to choose which course you’d like to claim as your prize.
UvA Talen offers not only in-class courses in Amsterdam, but also online courses via Zoom and a self-guided e-learning platform for those who’d like to learn a language on their own time. Plenty of options to choose from! What’s not to like?
Here’s your chance to get creative… To enter, please tell us what you think the funniest literal translation of a Dutch word or phrase is in your own language and/or in English.
Dutch is full of hilarious expressions, and we want to hear the ones that make you laugh the most. Think along the lines of “to fall with the door in the house” (which actually means to get straight to the point). The more creative and well-explained your answer, the better your chances of winning!
To enter, complete and submit the form below by March 11. The winner will be announced via email.
Extra bonus for all participants
All participants of this competition will receive a 10 percent discount when registering for a language course in 2025. You will be sent an email with your discount code right after the winner has been announced!
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, offering not only group courses in 13 different languages ranging from the elementary to advanced levels, but also tailor-made courses and E-learning self-guided programmes if you prefer to fit a course to your schedule. This is the perfect option for you if you are eager to learn Dutch but want to plan around your own schedule!
Each year, thousands of students complete a course at UvA Talen, earning an internationally recognised language level certificate and reaching a new language level in just a couple of weeks!
