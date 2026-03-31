Hear young talent from around the world: 9 youth orchestras perform at the Concertgebouw

This summer, no fewer than nine youth orchestras take to the stage at the Concertgebouw, showcasing top talent from around the world!

Enjoy performances by renowned ensembles like the Concertgebouw Orchestra Young and the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester, as well as exciting musicians from further afield, such as the Havana Lyceum Orchestra and the Australian Youth Orchestra. With star soloists such as Renaud Capuçon and Anna Fedorova, these concerts in Amsterdam promise a thrilling blend of passion and youthful energy!

A selection of concerts by youth orchestras from around the world

Here are some of the youth orchestras performing this summer:

Down under with Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto & Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 (July 23)

Still younger than many members of the Australian Youth Orchestra, seventeen-year-old sensation Christian Li is already one of the brightest stars of his generation. He takes centre stage with Mendelssohn’s lyrical and energetic Violin Concerto. The Australian Youth Orchestra is a familiar and celebrated guest at the Concertgebouw. This time, the young talents take on Tchaikovsky’s deeply personal Symphony No. 4 - a dramatic work brimming with longing and exuberance. The programme also features Earth Cry by Australian composer Peter Sculthorpe, with William Barton on didgeridoo. His haunting performance is a powerful plea to reconnect with the spirit of the land and the voice of Mother Earth.