Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE! To participate, answer this question: "2019 is the year of Rembrandt. What is your favourite Dutch painting?" Fill in the form at the bottom of the page and leave your reply. About the intensive courses The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses:

Intensive Beginners (A0 - A2) April 1-12, 2019

May 13-24, 2019 Intensive Intermediate (A2 - B1) March 18-29, 2019

April 29-May 10, 2019 Intensive Advanced (B1 - B2) June 17-28, 2019

September 9-20, 2019 Intensive course structure Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)

Time: Monday - Friday

Group: Max. 8 people

Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275

Normal price intermediate/advanced: 535 euros

Normal price beginners: 995 euros

More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website. About Direct Dutch Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method.

At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course, or a specialised conversation course to flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam. For more information please visit Direct Dutch or: Send them an email