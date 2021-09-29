Attend the TNW Conference 2021

The 2021 edition of the event takes place both in person in Amsterdam and online. IamExpat is offering 2 x live / hybrid tickets to TNW Conference 2021!

Date: September 30 to October 1

Location: Online and at Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam

Number of free live / hybrid tickets available: 2

Find more information on TNW Conference 2021 website.

About TNW Conference 2021

TNW Conference 2021 is an award-winning technology festival set in Amsterdam, offering two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has grown into one of Europe’s leading technology events and the 15th edition of the conference will bring together 24.500 attendees from all over the world. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.

TNW has been running since 2006 and has proven itself as the prime hub that gathers together technology agents driving business innovation. The festival was dubbed “The most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. Themes that TNW explores are wide-ranging, which is exactly why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival, from AI to young visionaries and from machine learning to women in tech.