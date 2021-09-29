Attend the TNW Conference 2021
Attend the TNW Conference 2021
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Jagtap Anirudha
- Marco Tibaldi
The 2021 edition of the event takes place both in person in Amsterdam and online. IamExpat is offering 2 x live / hybrid tickets to TNW Conference 2021!
To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you deserve to win!
Enter to win tickets to TNW Conference 2021
- Date: September 30 to October 1
- Location: Online and at Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam
- Number of free live / hybrid tickets available: 2
- Find more information on TNW Conference 2021 website.
About TNW Conference 2021
TNW Conference 2021 is an award-winning technology festival set in Amsterdam, offering two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has grown into one of Europe’s leading technology events and the 15th edition of the conference will bring together 24.500 attendees from all over the world. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.
TNW has been running since 2006 and has proven itself as the prime hub that gathers together technology agents driving business innovation. The festival was dubbed “The most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. Themes that TNW explores are wide-ranging, which is exactly why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival, from AI to young visionaries and from machine learning to women in tech.
The future of technology at TNW Conference 2021
The conference gathers together some of the foremost speakers to bring the attendees up to speed on the future of technology. The line-up at TNW Conference 2021 consists of world-class speakers, tech executives, top-tier investors and promising startups.
Five main stages will tie together inspiring keynotes from bestselling authors, futurists, entrepreneurs and tech leaders. Attendees can participate in roundtables and influencer sessions that cover the content creation process in subjects like AI, Growth hacking, Cloud, VR, Fintech, Data, Branding, Media, Product Development, Funding and much more.
Attend TNW Conference 2021
Whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer, TNW Conference 2021 is designed to help you understand the future of technology and gain actionable insights that can be implemented today.
Please note that the winner of this competition will be announced shortly after the closing date.