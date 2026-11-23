This winter, Amstelveen's ice rink is taking a break. Instead, Stadshart Amstelveen will host The Christmas Experience, a festive programme in the covered part of the shopping centre, from December 4, 2026 to January 4, 2027.

The Christmas Experience

In the Christmas period, Amstelveen near Amsterdam is cosy and fun, and this event is right at the heart of it. Inside the shopping centre, visitors can explore a cosy Christmas world, join various activities and follow a treasure hunt through the city centre. Local businesses and cultural organisations will also contribute to the programme.

The ice rink, which returned in 2025 under the new name Stadshart on Ice, cannot be held on the Stadsplein this winter, due to construction work on the Stadsplein and the Rembrandtweg and the space needed for the market. Winter Village Nederland, Stadshart Amstelveen and the municipality will look into how the rink can return to the Stadsplein in the future.

Stalls filled with all kinds of wintry merchandise will treat families and kids to one of the biggest Christmas fairs in North Holland. Because The Christmas Experience takes place inside the shopping centre, you can easily combine a visit with a shopping trip to the city centre via public transportation.