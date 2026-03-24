March 2026 will see the 19th edition of Whisky Festival North Netherlands! With countless kinds of whisky and live music, this is a superb event in Groningen for the whisky-loving expats among us - not for the faint-hearted.

A world of fine whisky in Groningen

This two-day event is a must for anyone who has even a passing interest in the glorious drink because some of the world’s top whisky distilleries will be exhibiting and selling their spirits in the beautiful Sugar Factory Groningen. Experience a whisky connoisseur's heaven at this special festival.

More than 30 stalls, masterclasses and tasting sessions will welcome you to the world of whisky, accompanied by atmospheric music! Most brands on display will be available to buy, with a lot more variety than what you might come across in Dutch bars and cafes. Guests are free to wander through the stalls and soak up the atmosphere.

The Whisky Festival North Netherlands programme

At a typical Whisky Festival North Netherlands session, you can take part in a tasting masterclass before the festival begins. After you've been tutored about whisky, you can smell and taste the different whiskies at various stalls of the festival, from classic favourites to the more luxury brands.