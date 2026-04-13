Vote for your favourite Christmas song and hear it played in a studio release

What's your favourite Christmas song? Whether it's Jingle Bells or George Michael's "Last Christmas", vote and see which song wins! Residentie Orkest The Hague and PAARD are looking for The Hague's favourite Christmas hit so that they can record their own version of it, to share with the public!

Do you have a favourite Christmas song?

Which Christmas song will be voted the most popular in The Hague this Christmas? Your vote could influence the outcome, so take part today by voting for your favourite song!

Please let Residentie Orkest The Hague and PAARD know before December 9 which Christmas song you think is the best one. It doesn't matter whether it features the sound of sleigh bells or not. It doesn't matter if it's a pop song or a centuries-old carol. It doesn't matter who or what it's about, as long as it's somewhat Christmassy! Perhaps it's a song you learned to sing as a child at school, or maybe it's the favourite song amongst your family and kids?

Studio release of the top-voted Christmas song

From "All I Want for Christmas is You" to "Silver Bells", decide which Christmas song you think is the best one and get your vote in! Armed with the winning song, the musicians of the Residentie Orkest and a singer from Stage Your Voice will enter PAARD's studio. PAARD and Residentie Orkest will announce The Hague's favourite Christmas hit on 18 December.