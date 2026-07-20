Unfair™ - a temporary art museum at Westergas
Unfair™ - a temporary art museum at Westergas
Unfair Art Festival transformed into Unfair™ in 2020. Instead of a four-day art fair in April as it used to be, it is now a temporary art museum that can be visited for a select few days from Thursday to Sunday each autumn. Book your tickets and immerse yourself in art in this special setup at Westergas!
Unfair™ invites visitors to enjoy art and architecture in an intimate setting in Amsterdam. It's a pop-up art museum where you can connect with artists of today and tomorrow and immerse yourself in first-rate art. Experience one of Amsterdam's most exciting venues packed full of contemporary art, architecture and performances.
Photo credit: J Hoeko
Established and up-and-coming artists represented
The event features works by over 60 artists, both established and up-and-coming. The Unfair Architect Award, as well as the Loyens & Loeff Emerging Artist Award are prestigious honours that have been bestowed on some of the featured artists during the event.
Tickets and opening times at Unfair
Here are the opening times and ticket details:
- Days: September 17-20, 2026
- Time: 11am-5pm
- Tickets: 20 euros (concessions available)
- Reservation: book your time slot on the Unfair website
Photo credit: Gert Jan van Rooij
About Westergas
Westergas is the cultural hub in Amsterdam’s Westerpark that includes spaces such as the Zuiveringshal, Machinegebouw, Ketelhuis and the legendary Gashouder. With a history stretching back to 1902, the impressive site plays host to public events of all different kinds, making it a perfect fit for an art festival like Unfair.
Numerous world-class events and festivals take place at the Westergas, such as the Unseen Photo Fair, World Press Photo and the IamExpat Fair - Amsterdam each year.
Get your Unfair tickets
Get your Unfair tickets online and book your chosen timeslot. Tickets are 20 euros.
Photo credit: Gert Jan van Rooij