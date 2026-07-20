Unfair Art Festival transformed into Unfair™ in 2020. Instead of a four-day art fair in April as it used to be, it is now a temporary art museum that can be visited for a select few days from Thursday to Sunday each autumn. Book your tickets and immerse yourself in art in this special setup at Westergas!

Unfair™ invites visitors to enjoy art and architecture in an intimate setting in Amsterdam. It's a pop-up art museum where you can connect with artists of today and tomorrow and immerse yourself in first-rate art. Experience one of Amsterdam's most exciting venues packed full of contemporary art, architecture and performances.

Photo credit: J Hoeko

Established and up-and-coming artists represented

The event features works by over 60 artists, both established and up-and-coming. The Unfair Architect Award, as well as the Loyens & Loeff Emerging Artist Award are prestigious honours that have been bestowed on some of the featured artists during the event.