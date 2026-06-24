Tilburg Funfair - the biggest funfair in Benelux

The Tilburg Funfair is the largest funfair in the Benelux region. Be one of the many visitors enjoying the 200 attractions at the 4,5km-long funfair that takes over the city of Tilburg for 10 days.

Fairground rides and much more

The Tilburg Funfair (Tilburg Kermis) is more than just amusement arcade games and thrilling rides - it also involves a giant parade, a theatre fair, markets, fireworks and music. There is plenty of live music, with techno, rap, hip-hop and hardstyle. The fair even has its own radio station, Kermis FM. The event culminates in spectacular fireworks on the very last night.

Most of the rides and attractions, between the Paleisring and the Besterdsplein, are hyper-modern and up-to-the-minute, but on Willemsplein, expect nostalgic fairground rides, such as vintage carousels, that look like they’re from another era.

A Tilburg tradition going back a long way

The Tilburg fair is a very old tradition, dating back to the year 1570 - in fact, the city council considers it to be of such historical significance that it has nominated the fair to be listed as a UNESCO protected heritage event. It began as an annual market to celebrate Tilburg’s patron saint.