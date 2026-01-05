Home
Snowball Winter Festival

Park Transwijk, Koeriersterlaan 101, 3526ZC
62,50 euros

The Snowball Festival returns to Utrecht with a day full of techno tunes, winter drinks and real snow during this "off-piste" party!  

Dance those winter blues away at Snowball Festival

Hosted in Utrecht's Transwijk Park, the Snowball (Sneeuwbal) Festival uses the post-Christmas period - a typical time for feeling the winter blues - as an occasion to celebrate. The holidays may be over and the Dutch weather may still be grim and cold, but that doesn't mean that it's not the ideal time to have some fun and dance the day away!

Filling up the whole of the park, the festival plays host to three distinct areas of music (techno, deep / tech house and house) and a variety of winter-themed areas to relax, eat and socialise. With the addition of snow machines, snow tubing and wooden huts, a real winter feeling is guaranteed! The sense of fun and games at the Snowball Festival even includes competitions; there's a prize for best dance moves as well as winter games on the snow slopes.

Line-up at Snowball Festival

Featured artists at Snowball Festival include:

  • Alan Fitzpatrick
  • Pan-Pot
  • Benny Rodrigues
  • Luuk van Dijk
  • Joyhauser
  • Marco Faraone,
  • Prunk
  • Rooléh
  • Wes Schippers

Winter dress code at Snowball Festival

There's even a specific dress code at Snowball festival: put on your ski suit and get ready for the event of the season! The festival site is made up of a variety of indoor and outdoor areas, some covered and heated, and others that are exposed to the elements - that's why it's important to wear winter clothes. Meanwhile, lockers will come in handy, as it may be necessary to take off layers in certain areas of the festival.

Food at Snowball Festival

Not only can you find the usual Dutch snacks at the apres-ski cafe, but you'll also have the chance to try some typical German cuisine like brätwurst and glühwein to refuel after all the dancing.

Plan your visit to Snowball Festival

Tickets are available on the Snowball Festival website. Please note that this is not an event for families and kids - all visitors must be aged 18 or older. Getting to Transwijk park is easy by public transportation- take the tram or bus 63, 65, 74 or 77 or alternatively, it is just as easy to cycle to the event.

