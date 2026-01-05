The Snowball Festival returns to Utrecht with a day full of techno tunes, winter drinks and real snow during this "off-piste" party!

Dance those winter blues away at Snowball Festival

Hosted in Utrecht's Transwijk Park, the Snowball (Sneeuwbal) Festival uses the post-Christmas period - a typical time for feeling the winter blues - as an occasion to celebrate. The holidays may be over and the Dutch weather may still be grim and cold, but that doesn't mean that it's not the ideal time to have some fun and dance the day away!

Filling up the whole of the park, the festival plays host to three distinct areas of music (techno, deep / tech house and house) and a variety of winter-themed areas to relax, eat and socialise. With the addition of snow machines, snow tubing and wooden huts, a real winter feeling is guaranteed! The sense of fun and games at the Snowball Festival even includes competitions; there's a prize for best dance moves as well as winter games on the snow slopes.

Line-up at Snowball Festival

Featured artists at Snowball Festival include: