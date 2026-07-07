The city of Sneek brims with vitality during Sneekweek Sailing Regatta. Each year in August, visitors come in droves to watch the boat race and to enjoy the street entertainment, complete with bands, markets, a funfair and fireworks. Sneekweek is the largest sailing event on European inland waterways.

Organised by Sneek Royal Yacht Club (Koninklijke Watersportvereniging Sneek or KWS) in the northern province of Friesland, this special event has taken place since 1934. Sneekweek has been compared to Kiel Week in Germany, although it’s a lot more intimate.

Sneekweek - the largest inshore sailing regatta in Europe

Sneekweek’s claim to fame is being the largest inshore sailing regatta in the world, but it’s also famous for its unique atmosphere, which should not be underestimated. Sneek is also one of the eleven cities in the Elfstedentocht – the eleven-city ice-skating race. Take a trip to Sneek and discover it for yourself!

Throughout the week, revellers can enjoy festive activities in Sneek, including markets, funfairs and live bands playing in the streets. Crowds come from far and wide to soak up this extra special atmosphere. The terraces outside cafes and bars are packed with people and when the weather is pleasant, it makes for the perfect late summer celebration by the sea.