The Reggae Lake Festival, one of the nicest and largest reggae festivals in the Netherlands, is back again this summer on August 15-16, 2026, in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

A full festival experience

The two-day festival will have six different stages: Main Stage, Dancehall Party Arena, King Shiloh Sound System, Reggae Vibrations, Afrobeach and Reggae Chill & Lounge. Additionally, the festival will have extra tents set up to accommodate the unpredictable Dutch weather.

The festival takes place in Gaasperpark, one of Amsterdam's hidden gems. The beautiful park features an enormous lake and numerous winding, tree-lined pathways, making it a great place to relax, dance, and spend the weekend. While several metro stations appear to take you to the park, make sure you go to Gaasperplas station, and the festival is just a few minutes' walk from the station.

Expect hammocks by the water to chill out in and a Reggae market, selling delicious food and handmade products.