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Reggae Lake Festival

Reggae Lake Festival

Reggae Lake Festival

-
Gaasperpark, 1108 JA Amsterdam
Tickets starting from 60 euros

The Reggae Lake Festival, one of the nicest and largest reggae festivals in the Netherlands, is back again this summer on August 15-16, 2026, in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

A full festival experience

The two-day festival will have six different stages: Main Stage, Dancehall Party Arena, King Shiloh Sound System, Reggae Vibrations, Afrobeach and Reggae Chill & Lounge. Additionally, the festival will have extra tents set up to accommodate the unpredictable Dutch weather.

The festival takes place in Gaasperpark, one of Amsterdam's hidden gems. The beautiful park features an enormous lake and numerous winding, tree-lined pathways, making it a great place to relax, dance, and spend the weekend. While several metro stations appear to take you to the park, make sure you go to Gaasperplas station, and the festival is just a few minutes' walk from the station.

Expect hammocks by the water to chill out in and a Reggae market, selling delicious food and handmade products.

Line-up of the Reggae Lake Festival

Some of the following will be performing at the Reggae Lake Festival:

  • Zion Marley
  • Alpha Blondy
  • Alborosie
  • Israel Vibration
  • Gramps Morgan
  • and many more!

Attending the festival

Are you ready to relax and vibe to reggae music? Head over to the official Reggae Lake Festival website for more information on tickets, how to access the location via public transportation and accessibility.

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