Record Store Day in the Netherlands

Record stores have seen a massive resurgence in popularity in recent years, after having been regarded as outdated only a few short years ago. If you love vinyls, you've likely browsed some of the best record stores in Amsterdam or may have been among fellow LP enthusiasts at the Mega Record & CD Fair.

For the growing base of vinyl fans and collectors among us, Record Store Day (or RSD) is a chance for the unique experience of finding vinyls in a like-minded community, and perhaps going home with some excellent deals.

The vinyl revolution

Due to the growth of online music purchasing and streaming where audio quality and personal investment are compromised for convenience and price, many now feel strangely distant from the social aspect of listening to music.

This has led to a notable resurgence of independent record stores in the past 10 years, as more and more customers seek personal music recommendations and shared moments rather than automated recommendations, not to mention the convivial sense of community that happens when gathering around an LP player, instead of being a lone listener with headphones or earbuds.