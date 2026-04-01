Record Store Day in the Netherlands
Record Store Day in the Netherlands
Record stores have seen a massive resurgence in popularity in recent years, after having been regarded as outdated only a few short years ago. If you love vinyls, you've likely browsed some of the best record stores in Amsterdam or may have been among fellow LP enthusiasts at the Mega Record & CD Fair.
For the growing base of vinyl fans and collectors among us, Record Store Day (or RSD) is a chance for the unique experience of finding vinyls in a like-minded community, and perhaps going home with some excellent deals.
The vinyl revolution
Due to the growth of online music purchasing and streaming where audio quality and personal investment are compromised for convenience and price, many now feel strangely distant from the social aspect of listening to music.
This has led to a notable resurgence of independent record stores in the past 10 years, as more and more customers seek personal music recommendations and shared moments rather than automated recommendations, not to mention the convivial sense of community that happens when gathering around an LP player, instead of being a lone listener with headphones or earbuds.
Established in 2007 as a small local event in the United States, Record Store Day has since developed into one of the largest annual music events in the world. Nowadays over 3.000 shops on four continents participate.
What to expect at Record Store Day in the Netherlands
This year, Record Store Day will take place around the world on Saturday, April 18, 2026, which, of course, includes the Netherlands!
More than 300 exclusive records will be released in honour of the 2026 Record Store Day. Globally acclaimed recording artists will be releasing limited edition vinyls in April, and many famous Dutch artists will do the same.
To make the most of RSD in Amsterdam or whatever Dutch city you prefer, browse the official Dutch Record Store Day website, where you can find a list of all the record shops participating on April 18.
Visitors of record stores can expect much more than the standard experience of sifting through reams of records. At multiple locations across the globe, there will be live music, band meet-and-greets, and parties to celebrate the event. Around 500 exclusive record releases are scheduled for RSD, including limited edition LPs, and previously unseen B-sides.
Visit a Dutch record store on Record Store Day
Take your pick of record shops in the Netherlands and plan your visit, whether you're cycling or arriving by public transport.