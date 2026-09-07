Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam Ahoy
Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam Ahoy
Physical media isn't dead yet! Rotterdam Ahoy hosts a huge record and CD fair on September 26, 2026, so come along and indulge the collector in you.
Expand your collection at the Record & CD Fair
With over a hundred stalls and a diverse range of genres covered, there is something for all music lovers at Recordplanet’s Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam.
There will be new and old releases, pop music, disco hits from the 70s, early house hits from the 80s and hip-hop classics from the 90s, as well as soul, jazz, dance, R&B, reggae and more. Whether you're a DJ or a collector, fresh to collecting or having to buy more storage for your prizes, this is a great event to come and explore.
Other record fairs in the Netherlands
For those who need more than one fix a year, Recordplanet organises other record fairs in Amsterdam, Hoorn and Haarlem, with 2025 dates yet to be confirmed. Their flagship event is the Mega Record & CD Fair, held twice a year in Den Bosch, which is one of the biggest record and CD fairs in the world. The next edition is on November 14-15, 2026, so if you like what you see here, make sure you mark your calendars!
Top tips for crate-digging
For those who may be new to hunting through hundreds of LPs to find what they are after, here's some simple tips to get you started:
- Know what you want: If you want that Bowie album The Man Who Sold the World with the rare pop-art album cover, make sure you know beforehand whether the serial number should be machine-stamped or hand-etched and other details that will help you spot the fakes.
- Get stuck in: While record fairs are not like car boot sales and the owners tend to keep things in great order, don't hover around trying to find the perfect-looking stall and genre label. You won't find anything until you start flipping those records.
- Ask the seller: If you have no idea what your sought-after artist would be filed under, you can always ask. They aren't going to remember every single album they have and where they put it, but record sellers do have incredible knowledge and information that you want to mine.
- Check the record: It's not rude to check the vinyl for damage. These records are fragile, and while the damaged ones should have been weeded out, you never know. No one minds you slipping it out of the cover to have a check before buying.
- Have fun: While you might not find that super-rare Japanese import you were hoping for, remember to enjoy the search and be open to other things you might not have expected to find. Taking a punt on a band you haven't heard of because you like the album artwork is always fun!
Attending the Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam Ahoy
Rotterdam Ahoy is easily accessible by bus and metro, so using public transport to arrive is recommended. From station Zuidplein, you can walk to Ahoy in just five minutes. For those who prefer driving, there is plenty of on-site parking available.
Children under 15 years old get in for free if accompanied by an adult, so it's a great event to bring the family to and start sharing a hobby! Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance, so check out Recordplanet's Record & CD Fair website to get yours now!