Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam Ahoy

Physical media isn't dead yet! Rotterdam Ahoy hosts a huge record and CD fair on September 26, 2026, so come along and indulge the collector in you.

Expand your collection at the Record & CD Fair

With over a hundred stalls and a diverse range of genres covered, there is something for all music lovers at Recordplanet’s Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam.

There will be new and old releases, pop music, disco hits from the 70s, early house hits from the 80s and hip-hop classics from the 90s, as well as soul, jazz, dance, R&B, reggae and more. Whether you're a DJ or a collector, fresh to collecting or having to buy more storage for your prizes, this is a great event to come and explore.

Other record fairs in the Netherlands

For those who need more than one fix a year, Recordplanet organises other record fairs in Amsterdam, Hoorn and Haarlem, with 2025 dates yet to be confirmed. Their flagship event is the Mega Record & CD Fair, held twice a year in Den Bosch, which is one of the biggest record and CD fairs in the world. The next edition is on November 14-15, 2026, so if you like what you see here, make sure you mark your calendars!