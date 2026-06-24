Prince and Princess Days at Het Loo Palace in Apeldoorn
Prince and Princess Days at Het Loo Palace in Apeldoorn
Dress your kids up like royalty for Prince and Princess Days at Het Loo Palace in Apeldoorn.
The palace, stables and palace gardens are open to the public this summer with all kinds of events and fun attractions for all ages. One of the activities aimed at the younger visitors is the Prince and Princess Days taking place on several dates throughout the summer.
An enchanting event for kids at a Dutch palace
At Prince and Princess Days, the little ones can get dressed up as mini-royals, complete with crowns and tiaras. Activities include hoopla over cacti, a silent disco, hobby horse racing, a treasure hunt, theatre shows, picnics, photoshoots and more. The remit is expanding this year, despite the name of the day, and all kinds of costumes are welcome, from dragons to astronauts. It's also no problem if your child isn't one for dress up but still wants to play the games.
All children receive a goodie bag, full of craft supplies and puzzles. There’s even a mini playhouse that’s a tiny replica of the royal palace, for kids to explore and enjoy. The activities are in Dutch but children of any nationality can join, no matter what level of Dutch they speak.
Video credit: Youtube / Paleis Het Loo
About Het Loo Palace
Het Loo Palace was built for the Dutch royal family. It was one of the royal residences until the death of Queen Wilhelmina in 1962, who announced that the palace would be handed over to the Dutch state. However, she declared that the palace should become the property of her descendants should the Dutch monarchy ever be abolished.
Dates and times
Prince and Princess Days take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during summer. Get ready for the following days:
- July 21-23
- July 28-30
- August 4-6
- August 11-13
- August 18-20
Kids are welcome all day, and performances take place each hour on the hour between 11am and 4pm.
Get your tickets
Tickets cost 9,50 euros per child aged 4 and older (free for children aged 0-3) and 21 euros for accompanying parents or carers. These tickets get you full access to the palace, not just the events. If you have a museum card, admission is free.
See full event information on the Het Loo Palace website, and you can book your entrance tickets in advance there too. Make sure you pack plenty of water and sunscreen, and that your child has a head covering, as the events all take place in gardens and the Dutch summer can get surprisingly hot!