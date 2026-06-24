Dress your kids up like royalty for Prince and Princess Days at Het Loo Palace in Apeldoorn.

The palace, stables and palace gardens are open to the public this summer with all kinds of events and fun attractions for all ages. One of the activities aimed at the younger visitors is the Prince and Princess Days taking place on several dates throughout the summer.

An enchanting event for kids at a Dutch palace

At Prince and Princess Days, the little ones can get dressed up as mini-royals, complete with crowns and tiaras. Activities include hoopla over cacti, a silent disco, hobby horse racing, a treasure hunt, theatre shows, picnics, photoshoots and more. The remit is expanding this year, despite the name of the day, and all kinds of costumes are welcome, from dragons to astronauts. It's also no problem if your child isn't one for dress up but still wants to play the games.

All children receive a goodie bag, full of craft supplies and puzzles. There’s even a mini playhouse that’s a tiny replica of the royal palace, for kids to explore and enjoy. The activities are in Dutch but children of any nationality can join, no matter what level of Dutch they speak.