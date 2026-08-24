Preuvenemint Food Festival
Preuvenemint Food Festival
Enjoy delicious bites during the last days of August in Maastricht at the exquisite Preuvenemint!
About Preuvenemint
Preuvenemint is the biggest food festival in the Netherlands. Set at the romantic and historic Vrijthof in Maastricht, the four days of culinary goodness will delight your taste buds. Every year more than 100.000 visitors attend this fresh and tasty event. Preuvenemint is full of culinary highlights, live music, drinks, delicious encounters and a welcoming atmosphere.
Restaurants and eateries
Every day during Preuvenemint, around 25 restaurants and eateries, many of which are local, occupy stands at the Vrijthof, offering everything from the best sandwiches and meat dishes to the most scrumptious desserts and drinks. Some favourites return again and again to delight their customers, but new vendors are always welcome! This year, some of the new faces include:
- Les 3 Seaux
- ROUX
- Le Poisonnier
- Bistro Le Virage
- Bar 1717
You'll be able to try regional specialities, such as fresh tartare and Limburg trout with lobster mayonnaise from ROUX, or snacks, such as rendang croquettes from the Bali Bar. You can also dig deep if you want, and splash out on something like the upmarket tasting menu for two from Noon, or keep it simple with an indulgent pastry from Blanche Dael.
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Bands and DJs at Preuvenemint
Preuvenemint is a full-on celebration with accompanying bands and DJs playing tunes for the diners. Music will be playing from 6pm-12am on Thursday, 4pm-1am on Friday, 2pm-1am on Saturday and 12.30pm-11pm on Sunday, August 25.
Family Sunday
Sundays are all about the family in the Netherlands, and Preuvenemint has taken that to heart. Bring your kids along on Sunday afternoon to have them entertained with various activities. There will be 20-minute sport sessions to burn off some energy, creative crafting with cake for the artists, a music workshop where the kids can try out all kinds of instruments, as well as soft play equipment for those who like to do their own thing.
A scrumptious charity event
One of the main goals of Preuvenemint is to raise money for charity, which is where part of the event’s proceeds will go. Last year, the festival raised more than 160.000 euros to share between 60 selected charities.
Plan your visit to Preuvenemint
Check out the Preuvenemint website and plan your visit to Preuvenemint. This free food festival takes place on the Vrijthof city square, which is easy to reach via public transport from other Dutch cities.