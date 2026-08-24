Enjoy delicious bites during the last days of August in Maastricht at the exquisite Preuvenemint!

About Preuvenemint

Preuvenemint is the biggest food festival in the Netherlands. Set at the romantic and historic Vrijthof in Maastricht, the four days of culinary goodness will delight your taste buds. Every year more than 100.000 visitors attend this fresh and tasty event. Preuvenemint is full of culinary highlights, live music, drinks, delicious encounters and a welcoming atmosphere.

Restaurants and eateries

Every day during Preuvenemint, around 25 restaurants and eateries, many of which are local, occupy stands at the Vrijthof, offering everything from the best sandwiches and meat dishes to the most scrumptious desserts and drinks. Some favourites return again and again to delight their customers, but new vendors are always welcome! This year, some of the new faces include:

Les 3 Seaux

ROUX

Le Poisonnier

Bistro Le Virage

Bar 1717

You'll be able to try regional specialities, such as fresh tartare and Limburg trout with lobster mayonnaise from ROUX, or snacks, such as rendang croquettes from the Bali Bar. You can also dig deep if you want, and splash out on something like the upmarket tasting menu for two from Noon, or keep it simple with an indulgent pastry from Blanche Dael.