Paarspop Festival Leiden

Paarspop is back, with its good vibes and friendly atmosphere. The student-focused festival brings a range of DJs, rappers and bands to the edges of Leiden for a one-day party.

Paarspop 2026

Paarspop's unique selling point in a very festival-filled summer is that it takes place on a Wednesday! This may not seem like much, but this keeps it feeling small and intimate, and means the majority of those attending are students, so it's a young and energetic crowd. Being Gen Z-ers, it's one of the friendliest and most welcoming festivals out there too, so if you millennials and Gen X-ers want to take a day off and join in the fun, go right ahead!

Of course, there's all the other stuff that goes with being a festival too, including heaps of food stalls and inventive drinks stalls to make sure you can keep dancing all day long.

Video credit: Youtube / Asopos de Vliet