Open Monuments Day Utrecht
Open Monuments Day Utrecht
On Saturday, September 12-13, 2026, over 80 of Utrecht’s prized monumental buildings open their doors to the public for Open Monuments Day. Utrecht’s historical importance in Europe is highlighted in a special and interactive way as monumental buildings welcome curious visitors from far and near in this wonderful medieval city.
Open Monuments Day activities
Open Monuments Day will be a day packed full of activities inside Utrecht’s treasured monuments.
Walking routes on Open Monuments Day Utrecht
If you fancy a nice walk, admiring intriguing buildings from outside and within, there are five main routes in Utrecht you can take at your own leisure:
- Traces of European history
- Utrecht, the city of Science
- Cycle route along the Utrecht forts
- Heritage route along the Maliebaan
- Utrecht West and Leidsche Rijn route
Guided tours
You can take a guided tour of so many different types of buildings: the many churches around Utrecht, including the bell tower of Jacobikerk, many intriguing defensive buildings such Fort Vossegat, Fort Lunet and Fort aan de Klop, Catherijne Convent Museum, old university buildings including the university library, the iconic Winkel van Sinkel, Grand Hotel Karel V, The Ster windmill and many more.
Lectures
How is your Dutch? If you’d like to gain some in-depth information about the history of Utrecht, there are lectures, held in Dutch, at University College Utrecht, at the University Hall opposite the Dom tower and at the Catharijne Convent Museum, one of the key museums in Utrecht.
Concerts in open monuments
The acoustics of many of the buildings make for stirring sounds, so the occasion calls for music. Harp, organ, string quartet, choir and even bell concerts will enchant visitors all over the city. You'll find that many of Utrecht’s monuments are equally as easy on the ears as on the eyes.
Children’s activities inside open monuments
There's a specially devised programme for families with kids! Bouncing castles and other fun attractions will keep children occupied during this exciting day!
Plan your visit to Open Monuments Day
The monuments are open from 10am until 5pm. There are so many places to see and things to do all in one day, so plan your visit and get the most out of Open Monuments Day in Utrecht! The Netherlands is full of world heritage monuments and this is a day dedicated to celebrating them.