On Saturday, September 12-13, 2026, over 80 of Utrecht’s prized monumental buildings open their doors to the public for Open Monuments Day. Utrecht’s historical importance in Europe is highlighted in a special and interactive way as monumental buildings welcome curious visitors from far and near in this wonderful medieval city.

Open Monuments Day activities

Open Monuments Day will be a day packed full of activities inside Utrecht’s treasured monuments.

Walking routes on Open Monuments Day Utrecht

If you fancy a nice walk, admiring intriguing buildings from outside and within, there are five main routes in Utrecht you can take at your own leisure:

Traces of European history

Utrecht, the city of Science

Cycle route along the Utrecht forts

Heritage route along the Maliebaan

Utrecht West and Leidsche Rijn route

Guided tours

You can take a guided tour of so many different types of buildings: the many churches around Utrecht, including the bell tower of Jacobikerk, many intriguing defensive buildings such Fort Vossegat, Fort Lunet and Fort aan de Klop, Catherijne Convent Museum, old university buildings including the university library, the iconic Winkel van Sinkel, Grand Hotel Karel V, The Ster windmill and many more.