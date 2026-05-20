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Around 50 private city gardens and courtyards in the inner city of Utrecht will open their gates to the general public on June 27, 2026! Open Garden Days Utrecht (Open Tuinen Dagen Utrecht) is taking place for the 15th time in 2026. Hidden green oases For one day a year, you can take a walk with friends or family and discover green spaces that are usually not open to the public. Open Garden Day Utrecht is a unique opportunity to find the most beautiful hidden green oases of the historic inner city, and admire the calm atmosphere and fascinating designs. This year, the gardens have all kinds of interesting features at great locations. Stroll from gardens behind old canal houses on the Oudegracht and the Nieuwegracht to quadrangles of churches, to modern landscaping. Photo: Nieuwegracht 20, courtesy of Open Garden Days Utrecht

For example, at Maliesingel 28 (K.F. Hein Fonds), there is a captivating French garden surrounded by trees and square boxwood hedges. Bronze statues by famous sculptors Dick Aerts, Amiran Djanashvili, Joop Hekman and Pieter d’Hont stand by the pond with a fountain by Peter Breed. One surprising new addition to the event is the garden of the gigantic Rabobank building that you can see from the train. This garden is all about biodiversity and sustainability, with a large water feature and more than 300 plant species. At Maliesingel 77-101, known as Hiëronymushuis, you'll enter a large walled garden with borders, a Lourdes grotto, a herb garden and the oldest concrete bridge in Utrecht. Photo: Oude Hortus, courtesy of Open Garden Days Utrecht

Getting to the gardens during Open Garden Day Utrecht All gardens can be reached on foot. When you buy an Open Garden Day pass, you will also receive a programme booklet with a map that will show you how to get from garden to garden. It's important to note that not all gardens are easily accessible by wheelchairs, prams or buggies. Pets are not allowed in the gardens. Photo: Nieuwegracht 155, courtesy of Open Garden Days Utrecht Get your Open Garden Day pass Get your Open Garden Day pass in advance online on the Open Garden Days Utrecht website. Passes are also available for visitors to buy in person at three locations: the VVV tourist information depot at Domplein 9-10

Nicolai Church

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