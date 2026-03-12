Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht

Are you looking to expand your network, meet new people, and get practical tips for life in the Netherlands? Whether you’ve just arrived or have been here for a while, this event is the perfect chance to connect with other internationals and discover useful services to make settling in easier.

Meet fellow expats at the Internationals Networking Event

Join other expats at the Internationals Networking Event at Leeuwenberg in Utrecht, for an evening of networking and information gathering. Meet fellow internationals and browse the stands of expat-focused companies and organisations in taxes, housing, language and more, all while enjoying live music, drinks and street food bites.

Get more information on the event website.

Get answers to your questions about living in the Utrecht region

In addition to the opportunity to meet new people and make friends, there will also be numerous local businesses showcasing their services for expats and available to answer your settling-in questions.