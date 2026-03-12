Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht
Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht
Are you looking to expand your network, meet new people, and get practical tips for life in the Netherlands? Whether you’ve just arrived or have been here for a while, this event is the perfect chance to connect with other internationals and discover useful services to make settling in easier.
Meet fellow expats at the Internationals Networking Event
Join other expats at the Internationals Networking Event at Leeuwenberg in Utrecht, for an evening of networking and information gathering. Meet fellow internationals and browse the stands of expat-focused companies and organisations in taxes, housing, language and more, all while enjoying live music, drinks and street food bites.
Get more information on the event website.
Get answers to your questions about living in the Utrecht region
In addition to the opportunity to meet new people and make friends, there will also be numerous local businesses showcasing their services for expats and available to answer your settling-in questions.
At the Internationals Networking Event, you can:
- Meet new people in a fun and informal way during a networking game
- Explore stands from service providers in housing, finance, education, events, and more
- Enjoy live music, drinks, and delicious street food bites
- Get information about Dutch education and language learning
- Discover local activities and events for internationals
- Find answers to legal and tax questions
Want to know what the event is like? Watch the aftermovie of a previous edition to get a taste of the atmosphere:
Get your tickets today
Tickets cost just €5, and include three free drinks and street food bites. As a non-profit, the Utrecht International Center reinvests all proceeds into future events for internationals. Tickets are available from the Utrecht International Center website.
- Date: November 6
- Time: 5-7.30pm (you can drop by anytime)
- Where: Leeuwenbergh, Servaasbolwerk 1a, 3512 NK Utrecht