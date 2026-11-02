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Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht

Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht

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Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht

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Mooie Boules, Steenovenweg 1, 3532 AE Utrecht
7,50 euros (includes 3 free drinks and street food bites)
Buy your ticket here!

Whether you’ve just arrived or have been here for a while, this event is the perfect chance to connect with other internationals and discover useful services to make settling into the Utrecht region easier.

Meet fellow expats at the Internationals Networking Event

Join fellow internationals for an evening of networking, inspiration and new connections in the Utrecht region.

The Internationals Networking Event brings together internationals, organisations and service providers for an informal evening designed to help people feel at home, expand their network and discover useful opportunities in the region.

Get answers to your questions about living in the Utrecht region

At the Internationals Networking Event, you can:

  • Meet people from more than 25 organisations and service providers
  • Connect with fellow internationals
  • Learn more about housing, careers, education and life in the Netherlands
  • Enjoy live music, games and networking activities
  • Watch a special comedy lecture by Luuk van der Vaart, creator of The Story of the NL

The event is suitable for both newcomers and internationals who have been living in the Netherlands for a longer period and would like to expand their social and professional network.

Get your tickets today

Tickets include three drinks and street food bites. For more information and tickets, visit the Utrecht International Center website.

  • Date: November 12, 2026
  • Time: 5pm-8pm (you can drop by anytime)
  • Where: Mooie Boules, Utrecht

Buy your tickets!

Internationals Networking Event Utrecht (1)

Buy your ticket here!
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