Internationals Networking Event in Utrecht

Whether you’ve just arrived or have been here for a while, this event is the perfect chance to connect with other internationals and discover useful services to make settling into the Utrecht region easier.

Meet fellow expats at the Internationals Networking Event

Join fellow internationals for an evening of networking, inspiration and new connections in the Utrecht region.

The Internationals Networking Event brings together internationals, organisations and service providers for an informal evening designed to help people feel at home, expand their network and discover useful opportunities in the region.

Get answers to your questions about living in the Utrecht region

At the Internationals Networking Event, you can: