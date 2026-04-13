Bring your family to the seaside this summer! Katwijk aan Zee is hosting the North Sea Summer Festival (Noordzee Zomerfestival) this August, a place for kids to explore and play all day and dancers to take over in the evenings. Feel the sand between your toes and the sun on your face, while enjoying one of the best beaches in the Netherlands.

North Sea Summer Festival (Noordzee Zomerfestival) for families

The days at Katwijk aan Zee are simply packed with fun things to do for children of all ages. 12- to 16-year-olds can lean to surf or take part in a six-event competition with the theme "Expedition Robinson". For those a little younger, there is treasure hunt with metal detectors, Lego building, discos and bingo and for the very little ones, a bouncy castle festival and colouring.

There's also plenty of activities for families to enjoy together, including line dancing, a flower parade, a sea shanty sing-a-long and a tug-of-war competition with cash prizes!

North Sea Summer Festival for adults

Once the sun goes down, it's strictly over-18s only. Starting at 8pm or 9pm each night, there are live bands, DJs, drinking and dancing. There are cover bands of artists ranging from the Bee Gees to Nirvana, a Q-music party of guilty pleasure hits and there's even a summer carnival for people with disabilities.