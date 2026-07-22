Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen
Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen
Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival in Groningen is back, presenting yet another great edition. With its heart in the city park known as the Noorderplantsoen, Noorderzon is both a performing arts festival and a summer city festival.
A varied summer city festival
Many international performers and theatre and dance companies visit the Netherlands, particularly for the Noorderzon Festival. The performances are given in festival tents, on the streets of Groningen and in the city’s cultural venues.
The festival originated as a small subsidiary of the renowned theatre festival The Parade but has since expanded into a massive event in its own right, where theatre, music, dance, and art converge. The park is transformed into a village of festival tents, featuring a unique and lively atmosphere.
Noorderzon programme
There is such a wide array of choices that the festival organisers will give you personalised attention via WhatsApp, helping you choose what to see and providing tips on how to get the most out of the festival. The performance programme is as varied as it is impressive.
The festival area on Noorderplantsoen is freely accessible even if you don't have a ticket to an event, and the Apollo, Callisto and De Raaf stages are free to visit for the whole festival.
Music and theatre in your language
In addition to the musical offerings that are easily enjoyed by non-Dutch speakers, many of the theatre and talk programmes are performed in English or in other languages with English subtitles. It's the perfect event for expats! This year, languages represented include French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish and Arabic. Just search for your preferred language in the programme and see what's available.
Meet the artist
It will be worth sticking around after some of the international performances because the post-show interviews with the artists will be unmissable. "Meet the artist" sessions will be well indicated on the Noorderzon website.
Attending Noorderzon Festival
Groningen is a fun and attractive student city in the north-east of the Netherlands. It is well served by trains and other public transport, and is easily accessible from other Dutch cities, despite being located well outside the Randstad.
Tickets are already on sale, so book them now on the Noorderzon website to avoid disappointment.
Thumb photo credit: Niels Knelis