Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival Groningen

Noorderzon Performing Arts Festival in Groningen is back, presenting yet another great edition. With its heart in the city park known as the Noorderplantsoen, Noorderzon is both a performing arts festival and a summer city festival.

A varied summer city festival

Many international performers and theatre and dance companies visit the Netherlands, particularly for the Noorderzon Festival. The performances are given in festival tents, on the streets of Groningen and in the city’s cultural venues.

The festival originated as a small subsidiary of the renowned theatre festival The Parade but has since expanded into a massive event in its own right, where theatre, music, dance, and art converge. The park is transformed into a village of festival tents, featuring a unique and lively atmosphere.

Noorderzon programme

There is such a wide array of choices that the festival organisers will give you personalised attention via WhatsApp, helping you choose what to see and providing tips on how to get the most out of the festival. The performance programme is as varied as it is impressive.