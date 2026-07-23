Wagner's Universe: From Liebestod to Der Ring at the Concertgebouw

Celebrate the brilliance of live music this summer with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Get your tickets!

Get immersed in the Wagner universe at the Concertgebouw this summer

Step into the world of Wagner with the Royal Swedish Orchestra, from the famous overture from Tannhäuser to the impressive finale of Der Ring des Nibelungen. Chief conductor Alan Gilbert leads Sweden's oldest orchestra in the most beautiful Wagner hits.

Wagner star Nina Stemme sings Isolde's poignant Liebestod. The Swedish soprano singer is regarded as one of the most renowned interpreters of Wagner's masterworks in the present day. Catch this opportunity to hear her sing live in Amsterdam.

Performers

Here are the performers bringing you the sounds of the Wagner universe live in Amsterdam: