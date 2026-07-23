Wagner's Universe: From Liebestod to Der Ring at the Concertgebouw
Image credit: Neda Navaee
Wagner's Universe: From Liebestod to Der Ring at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate the brilliance of live music this summer with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Get your tickets!
Get immersed in the Wagner universe at the Concertgebouw this summer
Step into the world of Wagner with the Royal Swedish Orchestra, from the famous overture from Tannhäuser to the impressive finale of Der Ring des Nibelungen. Chief conductor Alan Gilbert leads Sweden's oldest orchestra in the most beautiful Wagner hits.
Wagner star Nina Stemme sings Isolde's poignant Liebestod. The Swedish soprano singer is regarded as one of the most renowned interpreters of Wagner's masterworks in the present day. Catch this opportunity to hear her sing live in Amsterdam.
Performers
Here are the performers bringing you the sounds of the Wagner universe live in Amsterdam:
- The Royal Swedish Orchestra
- Alan Gilbert, conductor
- Nina Stemme, soprano
Concert programme
Here's an overview of the rich and varied Wagner concert programme:
- Wagner - Prelude (from Tristan und Isolde, WWV 90)
- Wagner - Liebestod (from Tristan und Isolde, WWV 90)
- Stenhammar - Pieces from Serenade in F major
- Wagner - The Ride of the Valkyries (from Die Walküre, WWV 86b)
- Wagner - Overture (from Tannhäuser, WWV 70)
- Wagner - Waldweben (from Siegfried, WWV 86c)
- Wagner - Trauermusik beim Tote Siegfrieds (from Götterdämmerung)
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! Enjoy a Minty Melon Splash cocktail in the interval, attend the Meet & Greets after many of the concerts or hit the dance floor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.