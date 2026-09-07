National Restaurant Week is back, so make the most of these weeks and savour what's on offer in the Dutch restaurant scene!

Whether you're a foodie with a limited budget or simply curious to try out some different fine dining options without putting too much of a hole in your wallet, then you'll love National Restaurant Week (Nationale Restaurant Week). This special offer takes place twice a year in the Netherlands. The autumn edition is here, so make your reservations and get ready for some fantastic tastes at a great price.

National Restaurant Week 2026: Dutch fine-dining at a discount

Hundreds of participating restaurants in many Dutch cities offer a surprise three-course dinner menu for the special rate of 29,95 euros. Michelin-starred restaurants charge an extra fee, and restaurants listed in the top 250 also require a small supplement.

The aim of National Restaurant Week is to encourage people to eat at their local fine dining establishments at an affordable price. This is particularly ideal if you are curious about eating at places that would not normally be accessible to you.