Bookmark

VIP Tickets almost sold-out · Book your tickets now = best price

VIP Tickets almost sold-out · Book your tickets now = best price

On Friday, September 18, five world-class speakers and over 3.000 leaders will gather at Taets Art and Event Park for the Amsterdam Business Forum 2026. This year, the theme is People Centred Leadership and speakers include Seth Godin, Jacinda Ardern, Stephen Bartlett and others. This renowned event attracts 3.000 leaders, entrepreneurs and managers and is known as the biggest and most impactful leadership event of the year in the Netherlands! Speakers at Amsterdam Business Forum 2026 At Amsterdam Business Forum 2026, the world’s top minds gather together to share their insights on People Centred Leadership: Seth Godin , Living legend in leadership and marketing

, Living legend in leadership and marketing Jacinda Ardern , Former Prime Minister of New Zealand

, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Steven Bartlett , Entrepreneur & host of The Diary of a CEO

, Entrepreneur & host of The Diary of a CEO Diana Kander , Serial entrepreneur and innovation expert

, Serial entrepreneur and innovation expert Ahmed Aboutaleb , Former Mayor of Rotterdam

, Former Mayor of Rotterdam Eva de Mol, Leading tech investor

Leading tech investor Ikenna Azuike, Moderator Amsterdam Business Forum schedule Here's the conference schedule:

Opening 9.30am - Opening by Ikenna Azuike Block 1: The Human Role in Digital Organisations 9.45am - Diana Kander: Unleash your curiosity: The crucial human skill AI can never replace

The crucial human skill AI can never replace 10.30am - Seth Godin: Uniquely human: Why creativity, empathy and initiative matter in the age of AI

11.15am - Networking break, VIP session with Seth Godin Block 2: Human Leadership: Empathy over Dominance 12.50pm - Ahmed Aboutaleb: Human leadership: How humanity, inclusivity, and vision can guide leadership

Human leadership: How humanity, inclusivity, and vision can guide leadership 1.10pm - Jacinda Ardern: Empathetic leadership: Why consensus builds lasting results

Jacinda Ardern: Empathetic leadership: Why consensus builds lasting results 2.15pm - Lunch break, VIP session with Jacinda Ardern Block 3: Human-Centred Organisations 3.25pm - Eva de Mol: Building wisely: Cutting-edge insights from innovative startups

4pm - Steven Bartlett: Human-centred organisations: Shaping teams for long-term success Closing and reception at 5.15pm After the closing talk, a reception will be held, providing an opportunity to network with the 3.000 leaders, entrepreneurs and managers in attendance. Five great reasons to attend World-Class Speakers - A lineup you won't find anywhere else, in a single-track programme with no FOMO. Expand Your Network - Connect with 3.000+ like-minded leaders and entrepreneurs. Premium Experience - Exceptional production, outstanding hospitality, unforgettable atmosphere. Actionable Insights - Walk away with at least five ideas you can implement immediately. Inspiration High - Fuel your professional journey, every single day. Amsterdam Business Forum ticket information Here's everything you need to know about tickets to Amsterdam Business Forum 2026: Regular tickets Regular tickets cost 1.195 euros. This includes all keynotes, networking with 3,000+ leaders, complimentary catering and post-event recordings. Group rates Group rates offer up to 20% off. Here are the different rates per regular ticket: 5-9 seats: 10% (1.075,50 euros)

10-19 seats: 15% (1.015,75 euros)

20+ seats: 20% (956 euros)

VIP tickets VIP tickets cost 1.795 euros. Availability is limited. VIP tickets include everything above, plus front-row seating, private sessions with Seth Godin and Jacinda Ardern, and a VIP dinner. Getting to Amsterdam Business Forum The Amsterdam Business Forum venue is Taets Art and Event Park, Middenweg 62, Hembrugterrein, 1505 RK Zaandam. If you are coming by train: take the train to Zaandam station, then bus 63 or 456 (around 10 minutes). There's also a free shuttle bus from Zaandam station. If you're coming by car, take the A10 Ring Road, exit at Oostzaan / Zaandam-Zuid. There are around 1.000 free parking spaces on site.