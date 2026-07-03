Amsterdam Business Forum
Amsterdam Business Forum
On Friday, September 18, five world-class speakers and over 3.000 leaders will gather at Taets Art and Event Park for the Amsterdam Business Forum 2026.
This year, the theme is People Centred Leadership and speakers include Seth Godin, Jacinda Ardern, Stephen Bartlett and others. This renowned event attracts 3.000 leaders, entrepreneurs and managers and is known as the biggest and most impactful leadership event of the year in the Netherlands!
Speakers at Amsterdam Business Forum 2026
At Amsterdam Business Forum 2026, the world’s top minds gather together to share their insights on People Centred Leadership:
- Seth Godin, Living legend in leadership and marketing
- Jacinda Ardern, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur & host of The Diary of a CEO
- Diana Kander, Serial entrepreneur and innovation expert
- Ahmed Aboutaleb, Former Mayor of Rotterdam
- Eva de Mol, Leading tech investor
- Ikenna Azuike, Moderator
Amsterdam Business Forum schedule
Here's the conference schedule:
Opening
- 9.30am - Opening by Ikenna Azuike
Block 1: The Human Role in Digital Organisations
- 9.45am - Diana Kander: Unleash your curiosity: The crucial human skill AI can never replace
- 10.30am - Seth Godin: Uniquely human: Why creativity, empathy and initiative matter in the age of AI
- 11.15am - Networking break, VIP session with Seth Godin
Block 2: Human Leadership: Empathy over Dominance
- 12.50pm - Ahmed Aboutaleb: Human leadership: How humanity, inclusivity, and vision can guide leadership
- 1.10pm - Jacinda Ardern: Empathetic leadership: Why consensus builds lasting results
- 2.15pm - Lunch break, VIP session with Jacinda Ardern
Block 3: Human-Centred Organisations
- 3.25pm - Eva de Mol: Building wisely: Cutting-edge insights from innovative startups
- 4pm - Steven Bartlett: Human-centred organisations: Shaping teams for long-term success
Closing and reception at 5.15pm
After the closing talk, a reception will be held, providing an opportunity to network with the 3.000 leaders, entrepreneurs and managers in attendance.
Five great reasons to attend
- World-Class Speakers - A lineup you won't find anywhere else, in a single-track programme with no FOMO.
- Expand Your Network - Connect with 3.000+ like-minded leaders and entrepreneurs.
- Premium Experience - Exceptional production, outstanding hospitality, unforgettable atmosphere.
- Actionable Insights - Walk away with at least five ideas you can implement immediately.
- Inspiration High - Fuel your professional journey, every single day.
Amsterdam Business Forum ticket information
Here's everything you need to know about tickets to Amsterdam Business Forum 2026:
Regular tickets
Regular tickets cost 1.195 euros. This includes all keynotes, networking with 3,000+ leaders, complimentary catering and post-event recordings.
Group rates
Group rates offer up to 20% off. Here are the different rates per regular ticket:
- 5-9 seats: 10% (1.075,50 euros)
- 10-19 seats: 15% (1.015,75 euros)
- 20+ seats: 20% (956 euros)
VIP tickets
VIP tickets cost 1.795 euros. Availability is limited. VIP tickets include everything above, plus front-row seating, private sessions with Seth Godin and Jacinda Ardern, and a VIP dinner.
Getting to Amsterdam Business Forum
The Amsterdam Business Forum venue is Taets Art and Event Park, Middenweg 62, Hembrugterrein, 1505 RK Zaandam.
If you are coming by train: take the train to Zaandam station, then bus 63 or 456 (around 10 minutes). There's also a free shuttle bus from Zaandam station.
If you're coming by car, take the A10 Ring Road, exit at Oostzaan / Zaandam-Zuid. There are around 1.000 free parking spaces on site.
Doors open at 8am. The programme starts at 9.30pm, so it's advisable to arrive between 8am and 9am.
What attendees say about Amsterdam Business Forum
- "Fantabulous. So many perspectives. I'm already looking forward to next year." - Stuti Baliyan
- "One speaker even got a standing ovation. That says it all." - Douwke de Backer
- "An amazing day. Learned a lot - now it's time to apply it in practice!" - Wiechert van Tongeren
- "It will not only make me a stronger leader, but also a better person in general." - Mieke van Hoydonck
- "A day well spent." - Bas van der Veldt, CEO AFAS
- "Hands down, the best conference I've ever attended." - Noreen Lanigan
Get tickets to Amsterdam Business Forum
Get your Amsterdam Business Forum tickets online in advance. The tickets grant access to all conference events, food and drink throughout the day, as well as access to recordings of talks in case you miss anything. Group rates are available, allowing businesses to bring multiple team members.
Here's the aftermovie from Amsterdam Business Forum 2025, to give you an idea of what to expect: