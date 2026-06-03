Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw
Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate the summer of 2026 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of jazz during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Grab your tickets and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant jazz of Faithful Frequencies led by Bnnyhunna.
Vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw
On July 5, Bnnyhunna brings Faithful Frequencies to The Concertgebouw. Behind the enigmatic name Bnnyhunna lies Benjamin Ankomah, a key figure in Amsterdam’s vibrant jazz scene. Last year, he won the prestigious Edison Music Award for his debut album Echoes of Prayer.
In his project Faithful Frequencies, the multi-instrumentalist and composer pulls out all the stops for a spiritual experience full of gospel, rhythm, and melody, complete with a live band and choir.
SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij
The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij, presenting two months of wonderful concerts at the Concertgebouw, ranging from classical and jazz to pop and film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.
The Concertgebouw also presents a host of young talent in its summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. Many of the concerts are followed by a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting, or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at The Concertgebouw!
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! As extras in the summer, you can enjoy a minty melon splash cocktail in the interval and attend the Meet & Greets after many concerts, or hit the dancefloor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.
Header photo: courtesy of the Concertgebouw