Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

Celebrate the summer of 2026 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of jazz during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Grab your tickets and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant jazz of Faithful Frequencies led by Bnnyhunna.

Vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

On July 5, Bnnyhunna brings Faithful Frequencies to The Concertgebouw. Behind the enigmatic name Bnnyhunna lies Benjamin Ankomah, a key figure in Amsterdam’s vibrant jazz scene. Last year, he won the prestigious Edison Music Award for his debut album Echoes of Prayer.

In his project Faithful Frequencies, the multi-instrumentalist and composer pulls out all the stops for a spiritual experience full of gospel, rhythm, and melody, complete with a live band and choir.

SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij

The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij, presenting two months of wonderful concerts at the Concertgebouw, ranging from classical and jazz to pop and film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.