Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

Bnnyhunna performs vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
From 29 euros
Get your tickets!

Celebrate the summer of 2026 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of jazz during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Grab your tickets and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant jazz of Faithful Frequencies led by Bnnyhunna.

Vibrant jazz at the Concertgebouw

On July 5, Bnnyhunna brings Faithful Frequencies to The Concertgebouw.  Behind the enigmatic name Bnnyhunna lies Benjamin Ankomah, a key figure in Amsterdam’s vibrant jazz scene. Last year, he won the prestigious Edison Music Award for his debut album Echoes of Prayer.

In his project Faithful Frequencies, the multi-instrumentalist and composer pulls out all the stops for a spiritual experience full of gospel, rhythm, and melody, complete with a live band and choir.

SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij

The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij, presenting two months of wonderful concerts at the Concertgebouw, ranging from classical and jazz to pop and film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.

The Concertgebouw also presents a host of young talent in its summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. Many of the concerts are followed by a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting, or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at The Concertgebouw!

Are you feeling the summer vibes already? 

There are over 80 concerts to choose from! As extras in the summer, you can enjoy a minty melon splash cocktail in the interval and attend the Meet & Greets after many concerts, or hit the dancefloor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.

Book your SummerConcerts tickets

Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.

Header photo: courtesy of the Concertgebouw

Get your tickets!

The Concertgebouw

The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term "concertgebouw" translates into English as "concert building". Its superb acoustics place it among the finest concert halls in the world, along with Boston's Symphony Hall and the Musikverein in Vienna.

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
Get Directions

The venue

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Celebrate Mozart with world-renowned star Pretty Yende in Rotterdam
-
de Doelen, Schouwburgplein 50, 3012 CL
Art showdown where your vote decides the winner: Art Battle Amsterdam
Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB,
Welcome to The Hague
Online
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.