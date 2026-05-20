Making the step and moving to a new country can be a bit nerve-wracking, even for the most seasoned expats among us.

That's where the Welcome to The Hague event comes in! This event is ideal for any expat who has recently arrived in the area, or who has already been settled for a while but is keen to get to know the city a little bit better.

What to expect at Welcome to The Hague

Organised by The Hague International Centre, Welcome to The Hague is an informal in-person gathering of like-minded individuals, keen to learn more about life for internationals living in The Hague, Delft, Leidschendam-Voorburg and Rijswijk. It will offer all the facts you need to know about the area, formalities, schooling, healthcare, housing and more, in a casual, yet informative space.

The doors open at 5.30pm, and the event begins at 6pm on June 8 for an evening full of useful presentations and resources for expats. After the presentations, there will be time to ask any burning questions you may have and network with other expats.