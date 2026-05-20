Welcome to The Hague
Welcome to The Hague
Making the step and moving to a new country can be a bit nerve-wracking, even for the most seasoned expats among us.
That's where the Welcome to The Hague event comes in! This event is ideal for any expat who has recently arrived in the area, or who has already been settled for a while but is keen to get to know the city a little bit better.
What to expect at Welcome to The Hague
Organised by The Hague International Centre, Welcome to The Hague is an informal in-person gathering of like-minded individuals, keen to learn more about life for internationals living in The Hague, Delft, Leidschendam-Voorburg and Rijswijk. It will offer all the facts you need to know about the area, formalities, schooling, healthcare, housing and more, in a casual, yet informative space.
The doors open at 5.30pm, and the event begins at 6pm on June 8 for an evening full of useful presentations and resources for expats. After the presentations, there will be time to ask any burning questions you may have and network with other expats.
The Welcome to The Hague evening informational session is free of charge, but in order to secure your spot, you do need to register online at The Hague International Centre website.
Learn more about The Hague
Attend this event to learn more about:
- Settling in and making The Hague your home with valuable insights and tips for a smooth transition
- The Hague's vibrant history
- The Dutch culture and habits, in daily life, but also at work
- Discovering The Hague's culture, events, and museums
- Building your network
- And more….
The event is free, including snacks and drinks, so please register in advance so The Hague International Centre knows how many people will be attending.
When?
Grab your agenda and mark the date:
- Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
- Time: 6pm - 8.30pm
- Doors open from 5:30pm
- The event starts at 6pm
- Drinks start from 8pm
- Register now
Where?
Join the meetup at the library, followed by drinks at the bar Haagse Hop. Here are the addresses of the venues:
- The Hague Central Library, Podium B, 5th floor, Spui 68, 2511BT The Hague
- Haagse Hop, Bierkade 19, 2512 AB The Hague
Register now
To reserve your spot, please register on The Hague International Centre website.