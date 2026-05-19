Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Modefabriek

Modefabriek

Modefabriek

-
Taets Art and Event Park, Middenweg 62, 1505 RK Zaandam
12,50 euros at the door

Twice a year, a venue becomes the bustling centre of both the national and international fashion world for Modefabriek.

Trendsetting in the Netherlands with Modefabriek

Founded in 1996 as a trendsetting experiment in Amsterdam, Modefabriek has since become a two-day fashion event of international stature that is truly unmissable for anybody associated with fashion or retail.

The success of Modefabriek lies in the progressive and high-quality character of the fair, in which innovation and creativity predominate. Modefabriek is more than a vast collection of brands under one roof; it is a showcase of new trends and internationally renowned and avant-garde designer talents. In short, it has the potential to be the source of inspiration for every fashion professional

Modefabriek programme

For this year's exciting Modefabriek programme, there will be talks, such as "DIY insta-trendspotting", fashion forecasting, the introduction of robotics and AI into the fashion industry, video of e-commerce and interviews. 

Many brands will be present, such as:

  • Amaya Amsterdam 
  • Artlove
  • Ayala Bar
  • Babouche Lifestyle
  • Barts
  • Beatriz Furest
  • Beaumont
  • Black Colour
  • Camel Active
  • Circle Of Trust
  • Esqualo
  • Fiebig
  • Floris Van Bommel
  • Fox’s
  • Camel Active
  • Circle Of Trust
  • Coster Copenhagen
  • Csfw
  • Deblon
  • Emotions
  • Esqualo
  • Rhy
  • so many more!

Thumb photo: courtesy of Modefabriek

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Amsterdam Magical Experience
-
Harbour Club Theatre Amsterdam, Cruquiusweg 67b, 1019 VM
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.