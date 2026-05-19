Twice a year, a venue becomes the bustling centre of both the national and international fashion world for Modefabriek.

Trendsetting in the Netherlands with Modefabriek

Founded in 1996 as a trendsetting experiment in Amsterdam, Modefabriek has since become a two-day fashion event of international stature that is truly unmissable for anybody associated with fashion or retail.

The success of Modefabriek lies in the progressive and high-quality character of the fair, in which innovation and creativity predominate. Modefabriek is more than a vast collection of brands under one roof; it is a showcase of new trends and internationally renowned and avant-garde designer talents. In short, it has the potential to be the source of inspiration for every fashion professional

Modefabriek programme

For this year's exciting Modefabriek programme, there will be talks, such as "DIY insta-trendspotting", fashion forecasting, the introduction of robotics and AI into the fashion industry, video of e-commerce and interviews.