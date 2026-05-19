Modefabriek
Modefabriek
Twice a year, a venue becomes the bustling centre of both the national and international fashion world for Modefabriek.
Trendsetting in the Netherlands with Modefabriek
Founded in 1996 as a trendsetting experiment in Amsterdam, Modefabriek has since become a two-day fashion event of international stature that is truly unmissable for anybody associated with fashion or retail.
The success of Modefabriek lies in the progressive and high-quality character of the fair, in which innovation and creativity predominate. Modefabriek is more than a vast collection of brands under one roof; it is a showcase of new trends and internationally renowned and avant-garde designer talents. In short, it has the potential to be the source of inspiration for every fashion professional
Modefabriek programme
For this year's exciting Modefabriek programme, there will be talks, such as "DIY insta-trendspotting", fashion forecasting, the introduction of robotics and AI into the fashion industry, video of e-commerce and interviews.
Many brands will be present, such as:
- Amaya Amsterdam
- Artlove
- Ayala Bar
- Babouche Lifestyle
- Barts
- Beatriz Furest
- Beaumont
- Black Colour
- Camel Active
- Circle Of Trust
- Esqualo
- Fiebig
- Floris Van Bommel
- Fox’s
- Camel Active
- Circle Of Trust
- Coster Copenhagen
- Csfw
- Deblon
- Emotions
- Esqualo
- Rhy
- so many more!
Thumb photo: courtesy of Modefabriek
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