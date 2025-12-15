National New Year's Eve Fireworks Rotterdam

The largest, most impressive and spectacular New Year’s fireworks show in the Netherlands will be seeing its 17th edition in Rotterdam, near the famous and majestic Erasmus Bridge!

Fireworks in Rotterdam

National Fireworks Rotterdam is a free event for those who would like to see a truly dazzling ringing in of the New Year 2026. The fireworks in Rotterdam are so famous that they are always broadcast live on RTL.

The show will start at midnight, but around 60.000 thrill-seekers will gather as early as 10.30pm to enjoy music hits and Dutch snacks like oliebollen whilst waiting for the countdown to 2026 to commence.

Viewing locations

The Erasmus Bridge itself will be closed from 6pm onwards, but there are various great viewing locations such as the Boompjeskade. Public transport in the city will stop by 8pm, so be sure to get there on time. The fireworks show will also be televised live, so if you don't make it to Rotterdam, you can enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of your own home.