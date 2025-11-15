Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after all

The fireworks display at the Erasmus bridge in Rotterdam is set to take place this New Year’s Eve after all. Rotterdam’s city council has decided to provide funding for the event.

Last year, the municipality of Rotterdam announced that it would no longer fund the National Fireworks show at the Erasmus bridge due to budget cuts. After a fundraising campaign to save the display failed to raise enough money, the New Year’s Eve fireworks show was cancelled.

However, two days of debate and several proposals to save the event later, the Rotterdam city council voted to release reserve funds to make sure the fireworks display takes place this year. Only the Party for the Animals (PvdD) opposed the motion.

These municipal funds will be combined with the 100.000 euros raised in crowdfunding efforts to finance the show, which costs close to 1 million euros to run.