Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after all

Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after all

By Simone Jacobs

The fireworks display at the Erasmus bridge in Rotterdam is set to take place this New Year’s Eve after all. Rotterdam’s city council has decided to provide funding for the event.

Rotterdam city council saves New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Last year, the municipality of Rotterdam announced that it would no longer fund the National Fireworks show at the Erasmus bridge due to budget cuts. After a fundraising campaign to save the display failed to raise enough money, the New Year’s Eve fireworks show was cancelled

However, two days of debate and several proposals to save the event later, the Rotterdam city council voted to release reserve funds to make sure the fireworks display takes place this year. Only the Party for the Animals (PvdD) opposed the motion.

These municipal funds will be combined with the 100.000 euros raised in crowdfunding efforts to finance the show, which costs close to 1 million euros to run.

National Fireworks in Rotterdam to go ahead

The funding comes just in time, as the deadline to order the fireworks from the Spanish manufacturer was already pushed back by a week. Now the city can place the order and make the show happen. 

Organisers of the Rotterdam fireworks show are relieved that the event has been saved. "We were very surprised that the budget was cut, especially with a complete fireworks ban in sight. This is best for Rotterdam, also in terms of nuisance in the rest of the city," Jasper Scholte told NOS. "Besides, the fireworks bring people together. All Rotterdammers are on the quay. It's a nice way to put Rotterdam in the spotlight during the winter months."

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rotterdam cancelledNew Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rotterdam cancelled
June 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJune 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
19 Dutch municipalities opt for a fireworks ban on New Year’s Eve 202419 Dutch municipalities opt for a fireworks ban on New Year’s Eve 2024
16 Dutch municipalities have opted for a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve 202316 Dutch municipalities have opted for a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve 2023
Rotterdam to host free floating festival this summerRotterdam to host free floating festival this summer
12 Dutch municipalities introduce fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve12 Dutch municipalities introduce fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve
Iconic New Year’s Dive cancelled for second year in a rowIconic New Year’s Dive cancelled for second year in a row
Eurovision organisers remain optimistic yet realistic about event in MayEurovision organisers remain optimistic yet realistic about event in May
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.