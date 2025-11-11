New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rotterdam cancelled

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rotterdam, the largest fireworks display in the Netherlands, has been cancelled this year due to a lack of funding.

No National Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge this year

Every New Year’s Eve, thousands of visitors gather in Rotterdam to watch the National Fireworks at the Erasmus bridge. However, this year the country’s largest fireworks show will not take place, AD reports.

The municipality of Rotterdam announced last year that it would no longer be funding the display due to budget cuts. A group of residents created the National Fireworks Foundation and started a fundraising campaign in an attempt to ensure the fireworks display would still go ahead, but fell short, only raising 28.000 euros of their 800.000 euro goal.

Unable to secure enough funding, the foundation called off efforts to save the fireworks display on Friday, November 7. "That was our deadline. Otherwise, the organisers wouldn't have had time to order and organise the fireworks," foundation chairman Erik Zevenbergen told AD.