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National Mill Day welcomes visitors to come and take a closer look at the inner workings of Dutch windmills during a day full of exciting activities! When is National Mill Day in the Netherlands? National Mill Day in the Netherlands takes place on May 9-10, 2026. This is an annual event that happens each year in mid-May. About Dutch National Mill Day (Nationale Molendag) During National Mill Day, many of the windmills (and other mills) in the Netherlands will be turning, and more than 950 of them will open up to the public. Annually, more than 100.000 people come out to enjoy National Mill Day, and every year the number rises. The event is organised by the Dutch Mill Association (De Hollandsche Molen), an initiative that was started in 1923 to secure the upkeep of wind and water mills in the Netherlands.

Nationale Molendag 2026 For over 50 years, National Mill Day in the Netherlands has been organised by De Hollandsche Molen, the Dutch association of windmills, which was set up to preserve Dutch windmills and their rich history. What's more, De Hollandsche Molen itself has been in existence for over 100 years! National Mill Day activities The event is typically accompanied by various activities, many organised by millers all around the country, such as pancake baking, children’s games, cycling routes, mill-themed fairs and parties. Windmills participating in National Mill Day 2026 Here's an overview of the windmills participating in the 2026 edition of National Mill Day: Amsterdam Molen van Sloten

D'Admiraal Rotterdam De Zandweg Leiden De Herder

De Volk Museum Molen

De Put

Roderburgermolen Haarlem De Adriaan

De Veer

De Eenhoorn

Molen van de Schortenveenpolder Arnhem Het Fortuin

Rosoliemolen

Waterpapiermolen

Spinnenwiel Dordrecht Kyck Over Den Dyck Zaandam / Zaanse Schans De Huisman

Het Jonge Schaap Mills in the Netherlands The Netherlands is famous for its mills, not only due to the large numbers but also because they symbolise the Dutch battle with the sea levels. The country currently has 1.048 windmills and 108 water mills, the oldest of which dates back to before 1450.