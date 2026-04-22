National Mill Day
National Mill Day
National Mill Day welcomes visitors to come and take a closer look at the inner workings of Dutch windmills during a day full of exciting activities!
When is National Mill Day in the Netherlands?
National Mill Day in the Netherlands takes place on May 9-10, 2026. This is an annual event that happens each year in mid-May.
About Dutch National Mill Day (Nationale Molendag)
During National Mill Day, many of the windmills (and other mills) in the Netherlands will be turning, and more than 950 of them will open up to the public.
Annually, more than 100.000 people come out to enjoy National Mill Day, and every year the number rises. The event is organised by the Dutch Mill Association (De Hollandsche Molen), an initiative that was started in 1923 to secure the upkeep of wind and water mills in the Netherlands.
Nationale Molendag 2026
For over 50 years, National Mill Day in the Netherlands has been organised by De Hollandsche Molen, the Dutch association of windmills, which was set up to preserve Dutch windmills and their rich history. What's more, De Hollandsche Molen itself has been in existence for over 100 years!
National Mill Day activities
The event is typically accompanied by various activities, many organised by millers all around the country, such as pancake baking, children’s games, cycling routes, mill-themed fairs and parties.
Windmills participating in National Mill Day 2026
Here's an overview of the windmills participating in the 2026 edition of National Mill Day:
Amsterdam
- Molen van Sloten
- D'Admiraal
Rotterdam
- De Zandweg
Leiden
- De Herder
- De Volk Museum Molen
- De Put
- Roderburgermolen
Haarlem
- De Adriaan
- De Veer
- De Eenhoorn
- Molen van de Schortenveenpolder
Arnhem
- Het Fortuin
- Rosoliemolen
- Waterpapiermolen
- Spinnenwiel
Dordrecht
- Kyck Over Den Dyck
Zaandam / Zaanse Schans
- De Huisman
- Het Jonge Schaap
Mills in the Netherlands
The Netherlands is famous for its mills, not only due to the large numbers but also because they symbolise the Dutch battle with the sea levels. The country currently has 1.048 windmills and 108 water mills, the oldest of which dates back to before 1450.
The position of the sails, when they’re not turning, can indicate messages, such as a local celebration or mourning. They all turn anti-clockwise. There are multiple theories for why this may be.
Amsterdam windmills
Amsterdam is home to eight windmills, so if you're one of many internationals living in Amsterdam and hoping to enjoy National Mill Day without travelling too far away, then you're in luck! Usually, Molen van Sloten is the only Amsterdam windmill that is open to the public, but on National Mill Day, locals and visitors have two famous windmills in the Dutch capital to choose from, and many more in other Dutch cities and towns, as mentioned above.
The windmills of Amsterdam are:
- Molen van Sloten
- D'Admiraal
- Riekermolen
- De Bloem
- De Goyer
- De Otter
- De 1200 Roe
- De 1100 Roe
Practical information
Pending weather and other conditions, National Mill Day will be celebrated on May 9-10, 2026. Check the National Mill Day website for the correct date before you head out!