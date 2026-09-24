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Museum Night takes place in Amsterdam each November with exciting events and parties at nearly 70 locations throughout the city! The ticket gives participants unlimited access all night to museums in Amsterdam. Festive night at Amsterdam's museums With over 30.000 people attending previous editions of Museum Night, it's obvious that what began as a small initiative has now grown into a staple on the annual event calendar. A perennial favourite of both young and old, the Museum Night concept invites participating museums and cultural institutions not only to stay open late but also to offer inspiring activities, parties and more to show a different side of their collections or spaces. Although they focus on young Amsterdam-dwellers, the entire night is, in reality, a celebration suitable for all ages. By purchasing a pass, not only can visitors see the permanent collections of the famed Dutch museums, but they will also be treated to special performances, visual arts, lectures, screenings and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

There is so much to see, but don't worry if you can't make it to everything you wanted to in one night, because you can return to the museums for free with your wristband between Sunday, November 8 and December 31! Museum Night Amsterdam highlights Although the participating museums in Amsterdam all offer something special, these lesser-known institutions are stepping up this year and shouldn't be missed! Here are some examples of what happens at Museum Night: Het Grachtenhuis Hop on a boat and discover the compelling, personal stories of immigrants from the past and present of Amsterdam.

Het Scheepvaartmuseum Learn all about Dutch maritime history through an interactive evening featuring sights, sounds, tastes and a special work from artists at Het Scheepvaartmuseum (The Maritime Museum)! Heesterveld Creative Community Often overlooked, have a peek at Amsterdam Southeast's creative hotspot with DJs, dancing and food workshops! Amsterdam City Archives In the City Archives, you can explore Amsterdam during the turbulent 1970s and 80s and listen to the usually silenced voices of new Amsterdammers, women and the queer community. Rembrandt House Museum The 17th-century home of the famed Dutch painter will be hosting special tours, temporary tattoos and a live drawing class for visitors to get the true sense of being in the pupil's atelier inside Rembrandt House Museum.