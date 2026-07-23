Beethoven 5 and Dvořák's Violin Concerto featuring Stella Chen at the Concertgebouw
Image credit: Fay Fox
Beethoven 5 and Dvořák's Violin Concerto featuring Stella Chen at the Concertgebouw
Bask in the glittering excellence of live music performers from all over the world this summer at the Concertgebouw! Enjoy world-class highlights of classical music during the Concertgebouw's SummerConcerts series. Get your tickets!
Witness the brilliance of the remarkable solo violinist Stella Chen
Following her successful Concertgebouw debut in 2024, American star violinist Stella Chen returns with Dvořák's lyrical Violin Concerto. The Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, conducted by their new chief conductor Marc Albrecht, will perform Beethoven's iconic Fifth Symphony.
Performers
Here are the performers:
- Antwerp Symphony Orchestra
- Marc Albrecht, conductor
- Stella Chen, violin
Concert programme
Here's an overview of the concert programme:
- Franck - Le chasseur maudit
- Dvořák - Violin Concerto in A minor, op. 53
- Beethoven - Symphony No. 5 in C minor, op. 67
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There's something for every music fan during the SummerConcerts series, with over 80 concerts to choose from! Why not treat yourself to a Minty Melon Splash cocktail in the interval, attend the Meet & Greets after many of the concerts or hit the dance floor at an afterparty with a DJ. VriendenLoterij is the sponsor of the SummerConcerts. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.