Beethoven 5 and Dvořák's Violin Concerto featuring Stella Chen at the Concertgebouw

Bask in the glittering excellence of live music performers from all over the world this summer at the Concertgebouw! Enjoy world-class highlights of classical music during the Concertgebouw's SummerConcerts series. Get your tickets!

Witness the brilliance of the remarkable solo violinist Stella Chen

Following her successful Concertgebouw debut in 2024, American star violinist Stella Chen returns with Dvořák's lyrical Violin Concerto. The Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, conducted by their new chief conductor Marc Albrecht, will perform Beethoven's iconic Fifth Symphony.

Performers

Here are the performers:

Antwerp Symphony Orchestra

Marc Albrecht , conductor

, conductor Stella Chen, violin

Concert programme

Here's an overview of the concert programme: