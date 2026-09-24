Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
London Calling indie music festival at Paradiso

London Calling indie music festival at Paradiso

London Calling indie music festival at Paradiso

London Calling indie music festival at Paradiso

-
Paradiso, Weteringschans 6-8, 1017 SG, Amsterdam
Various prices

Experience the 2026 edition of the event that celebrates the latest and greatest from the world of British music during the London Calling showcase, hosted at one of Amsterdam's coolest music venues: Paradiso!

London Calling is an indie music festival and a regular fixture at Paradiso in Amsterdam. Come and discover over 25 of the latest bands from the UK and beyond at the Dutch capital's indie-pop temple.

British brilliance at one of Amsterdam’s iconic venues

Previous artists playing at London's Calling have included the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, The Darkness, Franz Ferdinand, Blur, The Libertines, Florence + the Machine, Snow Patrol, Ash, the Lemon Twigs, Wet Leg and Supergrass. 

Taking place twice a year, London Calling consistently programmes some of the greatest talents from the UK early in their career. For many, the festival has proven to be a gateway to worldwide fame. The first edition of London Calling was held in 1992 with much the same purpose as it has today: to showcase promising British bands in the Netherlands

Don't miss your chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform in the intimate Paradiso for - possibly - the last time in their career, because after this, these artists are likely to be performing in a booked-out stadium!

Artists performing at London Calling 2026

Here are a few of the confirmed artists at this year's festival:

Bloodsports, Cardinals, Cola, Cutouts, Dermot Henry, Fiona-Lee, The Gnomes, Greg Mendez, Hether, keiyaA, KatzPascale, Knats, La Sécurité, Lip Critic, lots of hands, Momo Boyd, Mouth Ulcers, MX Lonely, My First Time, No Cigar, Raynor, Swapmeet, Tanzana, Tokyo Tea Room, Tommy WÁ, Tracey Nelson, Ulrika Spacek, Victoryland, Zzzahara and Zoh Amba.

Get your London Calling tickets

Tickets vary from day passes to full weekend passes. Check out the London Calling website to buy tickets and for more information on how to arrive by public transport.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Open Day at The British School of AmsterdamOpen Day at The British School of Amsterdam
British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR
ART District gathering: Celebrating Women in ArtART District gathering: Celebrating Women in Art
Woonmall Villa Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 226-230 (3rd floor), 1101 DJ
Afrovibes FestivalAfrovibes Festival
-
Various locations
Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Beethoven's Ninth at the Ziggo DomeConcertgebouw Orchestra plays Beethoven's Ninth at the Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.