Experience the 2026 edition of the event that celebrates the latest and greatest from the world of British music during the London Calling showcase, hosted at one of Amsterdam's coolest music venues: Paradiso!

London Calling is an indie music festival and a regular fixture at Paradiso in Amsterdam. Come and discover over 25 of the latest bands from the UK and beyond at the Dutch capital's indie-pop temple.

British brilliance at one of Amsterdam’s iconic venues

Previous artists playing at London's Calling have included the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, The Darkness, Franz Ferdinand, Blur, The Libertines, Florence + the Machine, Snow Patrol, Ash, the Lemon Twigs, Wet Leg and Supergrass.

Taking place twice a year, London Calling consistently programmes some of the greatest talents from the UK early in their career. For many, the festival has proven to be a gateway to worldwide fame. The first edition of London Calling was held in 1992 with much the same purpose as it has today: to showcase promising British bands in the Netherlands.