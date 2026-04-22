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Krinkels Pim Mulierloop

Krinkels Pim Mulierloop

Krinkels Pim Mulierloop

AV Suomi Athletics Club, Kerkpad 59, 2071 CX Santpoort-noord
Various prices

Do you want to stretch your legs and take a refreshing run through the natural beauty of a Dutch national park? The Krinkels Pim Mulierloop is the oldest and one of the most beautiful running events in the Netherlands - and you could experience it for yourself at the 82nd edition this April!

Highlights of the Krinkels Pim Mulierloop running event

This unique running event starts and finishes at the AV Suomi athletics track in North Santpoort, goes through the Zuid-Kennemerland National Park, along the green dune edge, and even brings you through the Duin and Kruidberg Estate.

Runners will get to enjoy a run through the forest, over hills and along paved paths, and they may even come across Scottish Highland cows and wild horses. Not only is the Krinkels Pim Mulierloop a fun running event, but you also go on an adventure to explore what nature has to offer.

A suitable distance for everyone

These are the four distance options to choose from for the Krinkels Pim Mulierloop:

  • 1,2 km kids run
  • 5 km
  • 10 km
  • 10 English miles (16,1 km)

Cheer on the runners at the Krinkels Pim Mulierloop running event

If you don’t fancy yourself a runner, you can still attend the event and cheer on your family, friends or children who are participating. You could even sit and enjoy a snack at the canteen of the athletics track which is open throughout the day.

On your marks, get set, run!

To find out more information or to take part in this running event, register on the Krinkels Pim Mulierloop website.

Thumb image credit: Ton van Steijn / AV Suomi

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