Klassiek in Het Park
Klassiek in Het Park
A sunny park, a poetic atmosphere and delicious food! At Klassiek in Het Park, you can listen to delightful live music while sipping a glass of wine in one of the most famous parks in Rotterdam,
Concerts will be performed on seven stages, with classical and romantic music as well as tango, jazz and gypsy music. Besides concerts, expect side events for all ages, such as face-painting, stalls and creative workshops.
Experience elegance and ambience through live music
Relive the elegance of past eras in music history by listening to a series of free classical music concerts during Klassiek in Het Park in Rotterdam! Expect to hear music by composers like Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, Fauré and many others.
For an entire day, the pagodas of Het Park are transformed into intimate concert stages where poetry and classical music will be performed. In the spirit of the Romantic era, there will also be a market selling period-style clothing, hats and Victorian parasols!
One of the oldest classical music festivals in the Netherlands, previous editions attracted nearly 35.000 classical music enthusiasts to Het Park. Enjoy a day out listening to the melodies of an age gone by while enjoying a picnic with your nearest and dearest!
A long history of romantic music in Het Park
In 1854, an international music festival took place in Het Park with piano superstar Franz Liszt present. With this claim to fame in mind, Het Park is the most fitting park to host such an event in the 21st century. Het Park set the stage for Romantic Music Day for over 30 years. Then, in 2026, Romantic Music Day became known as Klassiek in Het Park, in a partnership with Sinfonia Rotterdam.
Plan your visit to Klassiek in Het Park
Het Park, the most beautiful park in Rotterdam, is situated near one of the most famous buildings in the Netherlands, the Euromast. At this outstanding location, you can take in the sights and sounds of Klassiek in Het Park. Het Park is easy to reach via public transport. Take tram 8 to Coolhaven. Alternatively, cycling to the event is also recommended.