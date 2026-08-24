A sunny park, a poetic atmosphere and delicious food! At Klassiek in Het Park, you can listen to delightful live music while sipping a glass of wine in one of the most famous parks in Rotterdam,

Concerts will be performed on seven stages, with classical and romantic music as well as tango, jazz and gypsy music. Besides concerts, expect side events for all ages, such as face-painting, stalls and creative workshops.

Experience elegance and ambience through live music

Relive the elegance of past eras in music history by listening to a series of free classical music concerts during Klassiek in Het Park in Rotterdam! Expect to hear music by composers like Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, Fauré and many others.

For an entire day, the pagodas of Het Park are transformed into intimate concert stages where poetry and classical music will be performed. In the spirit of the Romantic era, there will also be a market selling period-style clothing, hats and Victorian parasols!