Various locations Amsterdam
Tickets from 10 euros

JazzFest will be returning to Amsterdam East on March 22, 2025 for a full day of local jazz acts on Timorplein, Javaplein and Javastraat!

JazzFest focus on local artists

JazzFest has been taking place since 2011 and has steadily gained popularity. Taking place in Amsterdam's booming East, JazzFest teams up with local StayOkay on Timorplein to programme an entire day of local jazz artists. There will also be additional performances on Javaplein, Javastraat and at other locations. 

Although the musicians are local, they are by no means amateurs. Drawing on the wide talent pool, JazzFest consistently programmes a stellar line-up for such intimate venues. The 2025 edition will see the likes of local jazz legends gracing the stage in Amsterdam.

JazzFest for Kids

Families with kids can also join in on the jazz-tastic fun! JazzFest for Kids has a children’s programme in the afternoon before the official festival begins. The kids can get their creative juices flowing on a journey through the world of music where they learn how to make music, improvise and sing together with Coos Zwaggerman. 

Get your tickets for JazzFest Amsterdam 2025

Buy your tickets on the official JazzFest Amsterdam website, where you can find up-to-date information on the festival line-up and the various show locations.

