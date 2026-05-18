International Music Meeting Festival
International Music Meeting Festival
International Music Meeting Festival delves deep into the diversity of styles of music from all over the globe. Each year in Nijmegen, the festival - complete with camping and special activities for children - strives for adventure, spontaneity and quality.
International Music Meeting Festival - global diversity in music styles
As multi-faceted as the festival has come to be, its biggest talking point is its extraordinary music - a fine blend of jazz, roots and rock from all around the world.
International Music Meeting Festival, also known simply as Music Meeting, happens during the Pentecost weekend at Park Brakkenstein in Nijmegen, the oldest city in the Netherlands. From May 22-25, 2026, the picturesque park will become a haven of world music and an unforgettable festival venue, featuring an astoundingly diverse programme of musical styles from across the world.
The festival has been going strong since 1985. It was initially known as Multicultural Dance and Improvised Music Meeting and has since evolved into the large-scale festival that it is today.
Special activities for children
During the International Music Meeting Festival, there will be child-centred musical workshops, creative activities and fun games for children.
Get your International Music Meeting Festival tickets
Get your Music Meeting tickets online. There are many types available, including camping tickets, three-day passes and day tickets. Admission is free for children under the age of 16. Browse the Music Meeting website for English-language information and updates.