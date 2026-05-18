International Music Meeting Festival delves deep into the diversity of styles of music from all over the globe. Each year in Nijmegen, the festival - complete with camping and special activities for children - strives for adventure, spontaneity and quality.

International Music Meeting Festival - global diversity in music styles

As multi-faceted as the festival has come to be, its biggest talking point is its extraordinary music - a fine blend of jazz, roots and rock from all around the world.

International Music Meeting Festival, also known simply as Music Meeting, happens during the Pentecost weekend at Park Brakkenstein in Nijmegen, the oldest city in the Netherlands. From May 22-25, 2026, the picturesque park will become a haven of world music and an unforgettable festival venue, featuring an astoundingly diverse programme of musical styles from across the world.

The festival has been going strong since 1985. It was initially known as Multicultural Dance and Improvised Music Meeting and has since evolved into the large-scale festival that it is today.