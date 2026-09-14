Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
International Kite Festival Scheveningen

International Kite Festival Scheveningen

International Kite Festival Scheveningen

-
Just north of the pier at the beach of Scheveningen The Hague
Free

Some of the biggest and best in kite designs will soar over Scheveningen for the International Kite Festival Scheveningen!

About Kite Festival Scheveningen 

The International Kite Festival Scheveningen (Vliegerfestival Scheveningen) in The Hague is an annual event that proves just how much fun kites can be for adults and children alike.

The largest event of its kind in the Netherlands, the festival fills the beach with enthusiastic viewers while the sky is flooded with flying colours and designs by over 100 kite-flyers from around the world, who will perform demonstrations and stunts.

All kinds of kite designs at Vliegerfestival Scheveningen

Don't mistake this for a children's fair; these kites are large and impressive. In a seeming defiance of gravity, the kites range from the everyday to more intricate designs like whales, lobsters, pandas and more.

Furthermore, the kites are divided into categories, making it easier for guests to discover their favourite kite niche. With top-sports, sci-fi, culture, science and nature all represented, visitors are sure to find something that will appeal to their fascination. And of course, the sheer number of flying wonders is an attraction by itself!

Scheveningen Kite Festival 2026 Day programme

Throughout both days, there will be all kinds of kite demonstrations. You will be able to admire a variety of kites while music plays, you can see freestyle sport flying and power kite demonstrations, and follow a stunt flying or kite making workshop.

You will also be able to join in by purchasing your own kite at a nearby stall. Please note that the day programmes are dependent on the weather. Check out the official Scheveningen International Kite Festival website for more information.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Anna Fedorova plays Grieg with Sinfonia Rotterdam this autumn
-
Kloosterkerk
Discover Basker International Childcare during their Open Day
Feel at Home in The Hague
The Grey Space in the Middle, Paviljoensgracht 20-24, 2512 BP
IamExpat Fair The Hague
Rond de Grote Kerk 12, 2513 AM
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.