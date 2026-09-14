Some of the biggest and best in kite designs will soar over Scheveningen for the International Kite Festival Scheveningen!

About Kite Festival Scheveningen

The International Kite Festival Scheveningen (Vliegerfestival Scheveningen) in The Hague is an annual event that proves just how much fun kites can be for adults and children alike.

The largest event of its kind in the Netherlands, the festival fills the beach with enthusiastic viewers while the sky is flooded with flying colours and designs by over 100 kite-flyers from around the world, who will perform demonstrations and stunts.

All kinds of kite designs at Vliegerfestival Scheveningen

Don't mistake this for a children's fair; these kites are large and impressive. In a seeming defiance of gravity, the kites range from the everyday to more intricate designs like whales, lobsters, pandas and more.