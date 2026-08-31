Are you ready for an impressive (and free!) outdoor digital art exhibition in Tilburg? At Pieter Vreedeplein, Tilburg train station and many other locations in Tilburg city centre, digital art will be on display for nine days as part of the open-air digital art event known as Illustrada Festival. Plan your trip and see great art for free!

Illustrada flips the concept of digital art on its axis, with digital art celebrated in a fully physical exhibition, where visitors can walk around and enjoy the artworks up close in a public space!

Photo: © Illustrada Festival

Digital art is a dynamic and expansive discipline, and very often, the artworks get buried in the deep recesses of the internet. That's why this event is not only refreshing for art lovers who have missed going to physical events in the past year, but it’s also a very rewarding platform for digital artists to have their works displayed in physical printed form!