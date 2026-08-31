Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Illustrada Festival

Illustrada Festival

Illustrada Festival

-
Tilburg
Free

Are you ready for an impressive (and free!) outdoor digital art exhibition in Tilburg? At Pieter Vreedeplein, Tilburg train station and many other locations in Tilburg city centre, digital art will be on display for nine days as part of the open-air digital art event known as Illustrada Festival. Plan your trip and see great art for free! 

Illustrada flips the concept of digital art on its axis, with digital art celebrated in a fully physical exhibition, where visitors can walk around and enjoy the artworks up close in a public space!

Illustrada Festival of digital art TilburgPhoto: © Illustrada Festival

Digital art is a dynamic and expansive discipline, and very often, the artworks get buried in the deep recesses of the internet. That's why this event is not only refreshing for art lovers who have missed going to physical events in the past year, but it’s also a very rewarding platform for digital artists to have their works displayed in physical printed form!

Illustrada Festival locations

The captivating digital art will be exhibited in the open air, in the following locations in downtown Tilburg:

  • Pieter Vreedeplein
  • Art Market
  • Heuvel 
  • Tilburg train station

Get ready to enjoy digital art at Illustrada Festival

Check out the Illustrada Festival website, where you'll find a useful map of the open-air exhibition, making it easy for visitors to follow along the route and find all the artworks in the city of Tilburg. What are you waiting for? The festival is completely free!

Illustrada Festival of digital art NetherlandsPhoto: © Illustrada Festival

Thumb photo: © Illustrada Festival

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Thinking about learning Dutch? Come try it the fun way, for free!
Da Costastraat 36, 1053 ZP
IamExpat Webinar: Expat Finance and Investment Questions Answered for the Netherlands & Germany
Online
Anna Fedorova plays Grieg with Sinfonia Rotterdam this autumn
-
Kloosterkerk
Amsterdam Business Forum
Taets Art and Event Park, Middenweg 62, Hembrugterrein, 1505 RK
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.