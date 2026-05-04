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If you're a fan of vintage and second-hand items, then IJ-Hallen - the biggest flea market in Europe - is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind day out in Amsterdam with friends or family. Located in Amsterdam North, this market attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world who are on the hunt for unique and affordable bargains. Take home some amazing second-hand items and unique treasures One of the reasons why IJ-Hallen is so great is its sheer size. With over 750 stands spread over two enormous former ship-building halls (as well as outside on the same site), you'll find everything from retro clothing and antique furniture to vintage vinyl records. The market takes place once a month on weekends and is open to visitors from 9am to 4.30pm. IJ-Hallen is for anyone who loves browsing through second-hand items and finding unique treasures. Whether you're a vintage fashion enthusiast or a collector of rare vinyl records, you're sure to find something that catches your eye at this market. It's also a great place to shop for affordable souvenirs to take back home! If you're planning on visiting IJ-Hallen, it's a good idea to come prepared. Bring cash in case some sellers don't accept card payments, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a reusable shopping bag to carry your purchases. Feel free to haggle with the sellers to get the best deals! If you need to keep yourself refreshed, there are typically food trucks selling Dutch snacks like friet met mayonnaise. Oh, and watch out for the bumpy and uneven ground!

How to sell your stuff at IJ-Hallen Selling your pre-loved clothes at IJ-Hallen in Amsterdam can be a fun, sociable and profitable experience! What a great opportunity for you to sell clothes and other items that no longer "spark joy" for you, and what an equally amazing chance for buyers to find unique pieces at a bargain. "Europe's biggest flea market" To book a stand at IJ-Hallen, simply visit the IJ-Hallen website and register. The registration fee (from 34 euros) includes a 4 by 1,2 metre stand and two entry tickets. It is important to note that stands get booked up quickly, so it is recommended to reserve well in advance. Once you have booked your stand, it's time to prepare. Start by sorting through your clothes and selecting items that are in good condition and still have some potential to be worn by someone else. Make sure to wash and iron them beforehand. It's also a good idea to price your items in advance, so you don't waste time when buyers approach you to buy from you at the market. On the day of the event, arrive early to set up your stand and display your items in a way that is likely to catch the attention of visitors! Bring hangers, a mirror and a price list to make shopping easy for buyers.

Overall, selling your pre-loved clothes at IJ-Hallen can be a great way to make some extra money and some extra space in your wardrobe. With some preparation and a positive attitude, you can have a successful and enjoyable experience. IJ-Hallen flea market agenda 2026 Here are the dates that IJ-Hallen flea market takes place in 2026: May 30-31, 2026

June 27-28, 2026

July 25-26, 2026

August 8-9, 2026

August 29-30, 2026

September 19-20, 2026

October 10-11, 2026

October 31 - November 1, 2026

November 14-15, 2026

December 12-13, 2026 Amsterdam's IJ-Hallen: An experience you won't forget! In conclusion, IJ-Hallen is the ultimate destination for vintage and second-hand enthusiasts. With its vast selection of items, affordable prices and unparalleled atmosphere, it's no wonder that it's the biggest flea market in Europe. Whether you're a local or just visiting, a visit to IJ-Hallen is an experience you won't forget. Plan your visit to IJ-Hallen Getting to IJ-Hallen is easy via public transport. The market is located in the northern part of Amsterdam, and you can take a ferry from Central Station to the NDSM Wharf. From there, it's a short walk to the market. Alternatively, you can take a bus or drive, but parking can be limited.

Buy your IJ-Hallen tickets or book your stands online For visitors, the entrance fee is 6 euros for a standard adult ticket and 2,50 euros for children under the age of 11. Die-hard bargain hunters can treat themselves to an early entry ticket for 10 euros that allows entry before the official opening time, so you can rise and shine and snag the best deals before the massive crowds arrive. Payments can be made in cash or by card. For sellers, the costs vary depending on the size of the stand and whether you bring your own table or rent one from the market. You can find more information on the IJ-Hallen website.