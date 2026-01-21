If you want to do all your shopping in one place or take up a new hobby, then the Huishoudbeurs in Amsterdam is where you’ll want to be. Every year, the Home Fair brings hundreds of brands together so you can discover new products. Get your shopping bag ready because you won’t leave empty-handed!

Everything you love under one roof

Not only are there more than 300 brands presenting their products at the Home Fair in Amsterdam, but there are also creative workshops, demonstrations, talks in the theatre and live performances on the main stage.

The Home Fair has five main segments for their event every year, they are:

Body & Mind

Life & Living

Food & Drinks

Home & Garden

Shop till you drop

Huishoudbeurs Programme 2026

The Home Fair 2025 will feature workshops in painting, crocheting, baking, candle-making, nail art, and more. Delicious drinks will once again be spotlighted on the Cheers pavilion. You can taste and take home your favourites to share with your friends and family.