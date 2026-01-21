The Home Fair
The Home Fair
If you want to do all your shopping in one place or take up a new hobby, then the Huishoudbeurs in Amsterdam is where you’ll want to be. Every year, the Home Fair brings hundreds of brands together so you can discover new products. Get your shopping bag ready because you won’t leave empty-handed!
Everything you love under one roof
Not only are there more than 300 brands presenting their products at the Home Fair in Amsterdam, but there are also creative workshops, demonstrations, talks in the theatre and live performances on the main stage.
The Home Fair has five main segments for their event every year, they are:
- Body & Mind
- Life & Living
- Food & Drinks
- Home & Garden
- Shop till you drop
Huishoudbeurs Programme 2026
The Home Fair 2025 will feature workshops in painting, crocheting, baking, candle-making, nail art, and more. Delicious drinks will once again be spotlighted on the Cheers pavilion. You can taste and take home your favourites to share with your friends and family.
Immerse yourself in a cosy atmosphere at the Hangout, where you can start your day with a warm drink and snack while enjoying live music and DJs. Every day at 4pm, there is a special live performance by a major Dutch music star.
In the Home Fair theatre, you’ll be enlightened by fascinating talks full of useful tips, smart tricks and valuable knowledge that will improve your life. From cleaning experts and relationship coaches to health gurus and savings virtuosos - you’ll get the opportunity to learn from the best.
Get your tickets
Ready to enjoy a fun day out? Get your tickets for the fair from the official Huishoudbeurs website, where you can also find more information about the programme, exhibitors and how to get to the event via public transport.