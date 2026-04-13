The Hague Pop Week
The Hague Pop Week
At The Hague Pop Week from October 18-27, 2019, great music dominates The Hague. No matter what kind of pop music you like, everything is covered during this 10-day music extravaganza: pop, rock, indie, singer-songwriter, urban hip hop, electronic and more.
Performances at The Hague Pop Week
As a music fan, you'll love the club tour in the entertainment district around the Grote Mark with all the unmissable bands and club acts. And of course, the festival culminates in The Hague Pop Prize presentation at the Paard. Here are the main performances taking place during The Hague Pop Week:
October 18: Talent Night in Scheveningen
From singer-songwriters and urban acts to indie bands and rock 'n' roll, the next generation of young pop talent will perform in Scheveningen. Don't miss it - it's free!
October 22: Henk & Melle at the Paard
Henk & Melle will perform at the Paard during their album release event, celebrating their new album: We Are All Rockstars. Tickets are 15 euros.
October 26: 3voor12 Club Tour
This is the 60th edition of the renowned (and free!) "pop music pub crawl" of the bars and clubs around the popular Grote Markt area. The night of pop begins at 7.30pm at the Paard Cafe and continues from bar to bar. The bands that have been announced so far include The Great Communicators, Silver Lining, Maxine and Splinter.
Seminars and networking at The Hague Pop Week
The festival not only champions eminent bands and acts but also applauds and encourages new and potential talent. Organised by Popradar Music Support, The Hague Pop Week hosts impressive seminars, workshops, masterclasses and network meetings, specially tailored to the community of ambitious musicians, producers, acts, managers and other music fanatics.
Here, you can learn all about DIY recording, go "speed networking" with professionals from the pop sector at the Paard or participate in the free boot camp with the illustrious Slagwerk Den Haag.
Plan your visit to The Hague Pop Week
Check out The Hague Pop Week programme and plan your visit to gigs, concerts, seminars and workshops, all for the love of pop! Dying to know what to expect? Curious about what The Hague Pop Week looked like last year? Check out the after movie!