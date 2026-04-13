At The Hague Pop Week from October 18-27, 2019, great music dominates The Hague. No matter what kind of pop music you like, everything is covered during this 10-day music extravaganza: pop, rock, indie, singer-songwriter, urban hip hop, electronic and more.

Performances at The Hague Pop Week

As a music fan, you'll love the club tour in the entertainment district around the Grote Mark with all the unmissable bands and club acts. And of course, the festival culminates in The Hague Pop Prize presentation at the Paard. Here are the main performances taking place during The Hague Pop Week:

October 18: Talent Night in Scheveningen

From singer-songwriters and urban acts to indie bands and rock 'n' roll, the next generation of young pop talent will perform in Scheveningen. Don't miss it - it's free!

October 22: Henk & Melle at the Paard

Henk & Melle will perform at the Paard during their album release event, celebrating their new album: We Are All Rockstars. Tickets are 15 euros.