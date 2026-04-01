Clingendael’s Japanese garden in The Hague opens for spring

The Japanese garden in the Clingendael Estate is an astounding piece of natural history, where beautiful and rare trees and plants can be marvelled at in all their glory.

About Clingendael’s Japanese garden

The Japanese garden was founded at the beginning of the 20th century by Clingendael’s owner at the time, Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen. She was also known as Freule (Lady) Daisy.

Freule Daisy journeyed to Japan several times by boat and brought back stone lanterns, a water cask, various sculptures, little bridges and maybe even the garden’s current pavilion. These artefacts are now on display in the Japanese garden along with relaxing brooks, ponds and remarkable plants.

The Japanese garden’s historic value

The Japanese garden has notable historic value, as it is the only one of its kind and age in the Netherlands. Due to the garden’s fragility, it is only open for a total of eight weeks every year. It was declared a national monument in 2001.