Haarlem Museum Night for Kids
Haarlem Museum Night for Kids
If you have kids between four and 12 years old, Haarlem Museum Night for Kids is a great evening out for the whole family, where you can experience local museums and cultural institutions after closing time.
Haarlem Museum Night for Kids
With the adult-oriented Museum Night events in cities across the Netherlands, such as The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Leiden, already well-established and wildly popular, Haarlem Museum Night for Kids brings the fun to the little ones in the family.
There is plenty to do, including exciting treasure hunts, cool workshops, educational tours and much more. Haarlem Museum Night for Kids is a great way to bring children into contact with art, culture and history in a playful way.
Don't worry about hungry bellies either! Some of the museums are keeping their cafes open late and putting on special menus to keep everyone fed and tempers in check.
What's happening at Haarlem Museum Night for Kids
There are so many different activities and events taking place, it doesn't matter if your child is an energetic extrovert or a bookish introvert, there's bound to be something to interest and engage them. Here's just a few of the things happening as part of Haarlem Museum Night for Kids:
- Escape room art battle
- Make your own wallpaper
- Dress-up Polaroid photo booth
- Face painting
- Build a church tower
- Design your own coat of arms
- Meet King Lodewijk Napoleon
- Print a card the 19th-century way
- Fossil drawing
- Make Surinamese music
- And much more!
Attending Haarlem Museum Night for Kids
Haarlem is a small city with excellent public transport links, so you can either walk between the museums or take the bus when little legs get tired.
One ticket gets you entry to all participating institutions for the whole night, so you can choose whether you plan a route around your favourite places or hole up in one museum for the whole night. Tickets are 9,50 euros, and everyone over three years old needs one. You can explore the programme and buy your tickets on the Haarlem Museum Night for Kids website.