If you have kids between four and 12 years old, Haarlem Museum Night for Kids is a great evening out for the whole family, where you can experience local museums and cultural institutions after closing time.

Haarlem Museum Night for Kids

With the adult-oriented Museum Night events in cities across the Netherlands, such as The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Leiden, already well-established and wildly popular, Haarlem Museum Night for Kids brings the fun to the little ones in the family.

There is plenty to do, including exciting treasure hunts, cool workshops, educational tours and much more. Haarlem Museum Night for Kids is a great way to bring children into contact with art, culture and history in a playful way.

Don't worry about hungry bellies either! Some of the museums are keeping their cafes open late and putting on special menus to keep everyone fed and tempers in check.